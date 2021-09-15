U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Ipsos acquires Infotools and further upscales digital capabilities to fuel growth

IPSOS
·2 min read
Paris, September 15th, 2021 Ipsos announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Infotools, a top-rated software and digital services provider specializing in harmonizing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data.

This new acquisition, which seals a fruitful collaboration between both companies since 2010, aims at further enhancing Ipsos’ digital and technological market research capabilities.

Since its creation in 1990, New Zealand-based Infotools has led the way in bringing data to life, enabling clients’ decision-making with fast and exhaustive data exploration, allowing research professionals to discover and present insights in dynamic and interactive formats.

Infotools’ powerful cloud-based software, Harmoni1, is an innovative platform purpose-built for market research. Harmoni allows researchers to easily process, analyze and share insights from complex survey data, bringing together disparate sources holistically and facilitating statistically-driven analysis. It provides real-time access to the very latest available data, presented and shared through interactive reporting, dashboards and storytelling capabilities.

Infotools is active worldwide and has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Latin America, South Africa and New Zealand. The company employs 75 people and recorded sales of around USD 7 million in 2020.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos’ Chairman and CEO, said: “In the wake of data’s exponential growth, the imperative to quickly analyze, discover and share critical insights is universal. With Infotools, we will enable clients with the best marketing research technologies on the planet, allowing real time delivery with end-to-end automation, ensuring our teams focus on turning data into actions, insights and impact”.

Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools, says We are thrilled to join forces with Ipsos. We will be able to build even further on our three decades of innovation, empowering researchers with smart technology and allowing them to deliver value and make research data more accessible and useful. By working with Ipsos, we will be able to jointly deliver solutions that make market research faster and more efficient”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 17,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and
is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

1 https://www.infotools.com/harmoni/

