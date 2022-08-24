Ipsos Announces the Retirement of Gary Bennewies, CEO of Canada

Cynthia Pachovski will serve as interim CEO of Ipsos in Canada from September 1, during formal selection process for new CEO

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's largest market research companies, announced today that Gary Bennewies, CEO of Canada, will retire from Ipsos after almost four decades with the company.

Bennewies had a long and varied career at Ipsos, starting in 1985 with Angus Reid, a research company he helped grow into one of Canada's largest and sell to Ipsos. He served twice as Country Manager for Canada, and in between as Ipsos' Chief Talent Officer. In Canada, he made a substantial contribution to business success, including the integration of Ipsos Reid, NPD, Tandemar, Camelford Graham and others, which collectively created what is now Ipsos in Canada.

Bennewies played a significant role in shaping the Canadian market research industry, most recently chairing the Canadian Research Insights Council. A mentor to many leaders over the years, he was instrumental in making Ipsos the leading market research company in Canada.

In parallel with Bennewies' retirement, Ipsos announced that Cynthia Pachovski will serve as interim CEO of Canada from September 1, while continuing in her current role as President, Market Strategy and Understanding (MSU) for Canada.

Prior to re-joining Ipsos two years ago, Cynthia led the Nielsen Consumer Insights and the Nielsen Media Digital Divisions in Canada. She successfully changed the business by launching new insight, data and tech solutions to serve clients' digital transformation agendas.

Before Nielsen, Cynthia supported Ipsos France as General Manager of the French overseas territories from 2007 to 2012. In this role, she built teams in multiple markets, led the development of research solutions and deployed international client services, delivering long-term growth and profitability.

"We are grateful to Gary for his many contributions to Ipsos over the past four decades and wish him an exciting journey in this next life chapter of retirement," said Ipsos North America CEO Lorenzo Larini. "We are also pleased to have Cynthia supporting us in the role of interim CEO of Canada, while we conduct a formal search for the new CEO. I am extremely confident about the continued success of the Canadian team under Cynthia's competent, compassionate, and agile leadership."

