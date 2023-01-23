Ipsos: Half-year liquidity contract statement - December 2022

IPSOS

January 23, 2023

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2022:

9,364 IPSOS shares

1,253,106 €

During the 2nd half 2022, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 113,633 shares 5,571,538 € 965 transactions Sale 123,679 shares 6,132,427 € 1,042 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2022):

17,520 IPSOS shares 783,032 €



During the 1st half 2022, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 164,893 shares 7,099,822 € 1,320 transactions Sale 160,754 shares 6,945,052 € 1,218 transactions

For information, at July 1st, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€ 926,655

For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€ 233,110

