IPX1031 Nevada Expansion Scores with Sara Remley

·2 min read

IPX1031 expands Nevada with new local presence in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX1031 (www.ipx1031.com), the national leader in 1031 Exchange services, announced today the addition of Sara Remley in the position of Regional Sales Executive in Las Vegas, NV. Remley joins IPX1031 with a vast sales and 1031 Exchange background. She arrives as the company focuses on growth in order to expand its reach as investment real estate continues to boom. She will oversee sales and business development in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, reporting directly to IPX1031 Western Sales Manager, Stephen Decker.

IPX1031 Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/IPX1031)

"We are thrilled to welcome Sara to our IPX1031 team. She brings a strong focus on customer service and relationship building to our sales team," said EVP and IPX1031 Western Regional Manager, Jennifer Keen. "Sara will be an invaluable resource for growing our operation by expanding our relationships with local commercial brokers, attorneys, tax advisors and investors, which is exactly what we need as we take our business to the next level."

"IPX1031 has leveraged education and expertise to lead the growth in the 1031 industry," said Sara Remley, Sales Executive, IPX1031. "I am excited to join the team during this high growth period and look forward to expanding our footprint and advancing our operational excellence."

Remley and the IPX1031 team will bring the greater Las Vegas area the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

Remley takes over for Kandas Myer who will be focusing on teaching CE accredited 1031 Exchange classes for IPX1031 in Nevada.

Sara Remley may be reached at (480)333-5970 or via email at sara.remley@ipx1031.com.

About IPX1031
Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, a Fortune 500® company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager
jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com
(760) 672-5368

Cision

