IQAX CEO Announcement: Romney Wong Named CEO of IQAX

·3 min read

Former CTO promoted to drive global shipping technology innovation and growth.

Two other executive appointments announced to strengthen commercial, marketing and sales operations.

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX Limited, a leading-edge information technology company providing intelligent digital solutions for global shipping and trade, announced today the appointment of Romney Wong as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Wong will lead overall business operations and strategy and spearhead the continued development of the company within the shipping industry. Wong previously held the position of Chief Technology Officer. He brings deep technical expertise to the CEO role to drive innovation and growth for the business.

Companies with global supply chains and their logistics service providers face continuous challenges to keep their shipping costs low and deliver cargo on-time and intact. Port congestion, trade policies, and even the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to create a challenging and dynamic environment in which shippers need more visibility and insights. Participants in the global shipping ecosystem are increasing the speed of digitalization to access more data and analysis to make better decisions and quickly respond to unexpected challenges.

"We see a shift in the need not only for greater visibility and contextual insights, but also in the ways that data is delivered," said Wong. "We are excited to build upon IQAX's foundational platform to offer greater value in the form of APIs and new applications that all authorized parties in the shipping ecosystem can leverage to drive efficiencies and grow their businesses."

Wong's new role marks the culmination of nearly three decades of experience delivering significant digital transformation within the shipping industry, developing solutions that continually optimize operational effectiveness. His achievements include the design, development, and implementation of intricate system solutions as well as the direct leadership and oversight of diverse technical, engineering, and operational teams within the Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL) group of companies.

Wong has considerable experience aligning business capabilities with commercial needs. His ability to optimize operational effectiveness through leading-edge technology – including the design and implementation of ocean carrier systems and the leveraging of cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to solve business problems for carriers, terminals, shippers, and logistics service providers – will remain key to IQAX's continued success.

Other appointments

IQAX is also proud to announce two other appointments.

Lionel Louie is now Chief Commercial Officer for IQAX. With three decades of technical expertise and a deep understanding of enterprise solutions, Louie will drive IQAX's commercial strategy. His experience in digital transformations with blockchain and cloud solutions gives him valuable insight on the development of the industry.

Alice Wong will be expanding her role to Chief Marketing and Sales Officer from her previous title of Chief Marketing Officer. She will now lead both IQAX's international sales and marketing division. Wong brings two decades of proven leadership experience in corporate sales and executive marketing to the role.

About IQAX

IQAX is a global information technology company that provides intelligent and digital transformation solutions using blockchain for enterprises in the logistics ecosystem. Backed by a strong heritage in container shipping, IQAX strives to foster a harmonized and connected global trade environment. As an industry leader, IQAX connect with shippers, freight forwarders, carriers, terminals, and financial institutions, and empowers them with digitized solutions to meet emerging business challenges throughout the supply chain.

IQAX is an independent technology company wholly owned by Orient Overseas International Ltd. (HKEX:0316), one of the largest integrated international transport and logistics companies in the world.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqax-ceo-announcement-romney-wong-named-ceo-of-iqax-301463473.html

SOURCE IQAX Limited

