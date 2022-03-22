U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

IQAX Wins Two Awards at Annual Shipping Tech Leaders Awards 2022

·3 min read

Leading innovator of technology solutions for the shipping and logistics industry picks up wins in two prestigious categories at the Annual Shipping Tech Leaders Awards

HONG KONG, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX Limited, a leading innovator of digital solutions for the logistics industry, scooped up two awards that will be presented at the Annual Shipping Tech Leaders Awards in Shanghai in May.

IQAX picked the Annual Digital Shipping Outstanding Award for its IQAX Focus solution and the Annual Digital Shipping Transformation Award for IQAX Velocity.

"The awards are a true seal of approval for the innovation and benefits that IQAX and its digital solutions Focus and Velocity can give the industry. We are proud and encouraged by the wins and will continue to find innovative ways to improve and strengthen the shipping industry through digital transformation," said IQAX CEO Romney Wong.

IQAX Focus is a cloud-based service that draws from the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide a cold chain management solution that significantly improves shippers' visibility into their supply chains. IQAX Focus gives users real time visibility and monitoring on cargo progress and conditions, including temperature, humidity, shock, security and more.

IQAX Velocity is an easy-to-adopt, low-code and customizable intelligent business process management application for logistics operations and customer service centers. It helps them set up and maintain reliable, fast, and high-quality workflows, process standardization and automation globally. The solution is ISO 27001 certified, meaning it follows the latest security protocols to ensure information systems are safe and up-to-date.

The Annual Shipping Tech Leaders Awards highlight excellence in shipping and new solutions that power the industry forward. Shipping logistics technology companies are judged based on their reputations and contributions to the industry.

"IQAX's suite of solutions bring greater value, convenience and efficiency to the shipping ecosystem, which is in the midst of a digital overhaul while dealing with multiple changes from the COVID-19 pandemic and other game changers. We see a shift is happening and are on the forefront of pushing the transformation," said Wong.

The awards will be presented during a ceremony at the 9th PorTech Asia & Shipping Tech Leaders Summit in Shanghai, China, on 18-19 May 2022. The event is co-organized by the Shanghai Institute of Traffic Engineering and Science and Technology Committee.

About IQAX

IQAX is a global information technology company that provides intelligent and digital transformation solutions using blockchain for enterprises in the logistics ecosystem. Backed by a strong heritage in container shipping, IQAX strives to foster a harmonized and connected global trade environment. As an industry leader, IQAX connect with shippers, freight forwarders, carriers, terminals, and financial institutions, and empowers them with digitized solutions to meet emerging business challenges throughout the supply chain.

IQAX is an independent technology company wholly owned by Orient Overseas International Ltd. (HKEX:0316), one of the largest integrated international transport and logistics companies in the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqax-wins-two-awards-at-annual-shipping-tech-leaders-awards-2022-301506460.html

SOURCE IQAX Limited

