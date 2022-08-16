U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

IQBG Acquires Strategic Equity Stake in Mint Management Technologies LLC

Mint Group
·3 min read

Mint Group USA and IQBG Extend Their Alliance

IQBG acquires strategic equity stake in Mint Management Technologies LLC

IQBG acquires strategic equity stake in Mint Management Technologies LLC
IQBG acquires strategic equity stake in Mint Management Technologies LLC

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IQ Business Group, Inc. (IQBG), provider of information and management solutions to highly regulated industries and the public sector has acquired a strategic equity stake in Mint Management Technologies LLC, a part of the global technology innovator and software service provider, Mint Group.

IQBG and Mint established an extensive partnership in January 2018 to provide information governance, compliance and records management solutions on the Microsoft 365 platform. Over the years, this relationship has supplemented and strengthened the respective services provided by each company in the Microsoft landscape.

"Initially, the cooperation between Mint and IQBG created an opportunity to assist clients in an even more comprehensive manner and unlocked new possibilities for information management within the entire Microsoft stack," explains Chairman & CEO of IQBG, Eric Wadsworth. "This acquisition is the next step in the evolution of our partnership, we are deepening our investment and moving from a tactical arrangement to a strategic alliance."

Mint has over 20 years of experience developing successful solutions on the Microsoft technology stack, a long list of gold certifications and Microsoft Gold Partner status, and one of Mint's core competencies is the Microsoft Modern Workplace environment. This provides IQBG with the opportunity to create long-term client relationships with enterprises, agencies, and cities that are looking to build comprehensive governance solutions on the M365 Platform.

"Between IQBG and Mint, we have an excellent opportunity to provide a set of services, ISV implementations of products, etc., on top of Microsoft 365 in order to provide world-class, information governance and records management systems," says Vice-President of Delivery for Mint USA, Ryan Britton.

"IQBG brings decades of experience in building governance solutions in a technology-agnostic manner and a deep understanding of the types of things that organizations and agencies expect to see in their information governance solution, and Mint brings a world of Microsoft knowledge - the consolidation of our skills and expertise just makes sense."

"Both our team and the IQBG team can draw upon years of experience in implementing projects in the Microsoft Business Suite environment," emphasizes Carel du Toit, Group CEO of Mint Management Technologies, who oversees the Mint Group's global activities. "Moreover, we share the same high-quality standard. I am convinced that we will be able to achieve more together."

About Mint Group

Mint Group is a Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator providing innovation and disruption in the digital age. As a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) with expertise across all 3 Microsoft Clouds - Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, we craft solutions to help improve customer experience, increase agility, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the digital transformation journey with AI and cognitive services for businesses and government institutions globally.

Kim Alves
kim.alves@mintgroup.net

Related Images






Image 1: IQBG acquires strategic equity stake in Mint Management Technologies LLC



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


