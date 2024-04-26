IQE Insider Ups Holding By 16% During Year

Insiders were net buyers of IQE plc's (LON:IQE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

IQE Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Americo Lemos for UK£234k worth of shares, at about UK£0.17 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.27), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of IQE

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that IQE insiders own 11% of the company, worth about UK£28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IQE Insiders?

The fact that there have been no IQE insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in IQE and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IQE. For example, IQE has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

