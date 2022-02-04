U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

IQE plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

IQE plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • IQEPF
  • IQEPY

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK
4 February 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, was notified on 3 February 2022 that on that date, Ms Victoria Hull, Non-Executive Director, purchased 231,192 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”).
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)

a)

Name

Ms Victoria Hull

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR (Non-Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IQE plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

GB0009619924

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

231,192 Ordinary Shares at 32.4405p per Ordinary Share

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 231,192
Aggregated price: £74,999.84

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

3 February 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM (AIMX)

Contacts:
IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Americo Lemos
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow

Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
James Smith

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices

  • global telecoms infrastructure

  • connected devices

  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 685 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


