IQE plc: IQE establishes new ESG Board Committee

IQE plc

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK
24 January 2022

IQE establishes new ESG Board Committee

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the formation of an Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Board Committee.

The purpose of this Committee will be to develop and monitor the execution of IQE’s ESG strategy as well as to oversee the communication of the company’s ESG activities with all stakeholders.

IQE’s Chairman Phil Smith will Chair the Committee and will be joined by Non-Executive Directors Drew Nelson and Sir Derek Jones. Sir Derek will also be IQE’s nominated workforce engagement representative and will report to the Committee on workforce engagement matters.

A copy of the Committee’s Terms of Reference is available at www.iqep.com.

Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, commented:

I am pleased to announce the formation of IQE’s ESG Board Committee. This is an important step which reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and implementing best practice across the business. While we recognise that we are at the beginning of our sustainability journey, our consideration of ESG issues is materially important to our future strategy and will be critical to ensuring a sustainable and viable business in the long term.

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Americo Lemos
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow

Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
James Smith

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0)7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices

  • global telecoms infrastructure

  • connected devices

  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 670 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


