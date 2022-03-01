IQE plc: Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

1 March 2022

Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, announces today, following approval from IQE’s Board of Directors and a recommendation made by the Remuneration Committee, that certain of IQE’s directors have been granted awards over an aggregate 4,543,897 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in IQE (“Ordinary Shares”) in the form of nil cost share options (“Awards”) pursuant to IQE’s LTIP as follows:

Name Role Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Award under the LTIP Mr Americo Lemos Chief Executive Officer 3,065,591 Mr Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer 1,478,306

Awards are granted under the LTIP previously approved by shareholders. The Awards are subject to performance criteria based on growth in Earnings Per Share (EPS), Total Shareholder Return (TSR), Revenue and the achievement of Strategic Objectives. Vesting of the Awards, in whole or part, is subject to the achievement of the performance criteria over the three-year performance period to 31 December 2024. No consideration is payable for the grant or exercise of the Awards and the exercise of the whole or part of the number of Awards is conditional upon meeting the performance criteria.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Mr Americo Lemos 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IQE plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Award of Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Awards")



GB0009619924 b) Nature of the transaction Granting of LTIP Awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)



Nil pence 3,065,591 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

Aggregated total



N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market transaction





1. Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Mr Tim Pullen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IQE plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Award of Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Awards")



GB0009619924 b) Nature of the transaction Granting of LTIP Awards, and;

Acceleration of vesting of LTIP Awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)



Nil pence 1,478,306 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

Aggregated total



N/A single transaction



e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market transaction

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 685 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.



