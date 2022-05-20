IQE plc: Notice of AGM and Annual Report

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

20 May 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, today announces the publication of IQE’s 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is now available to view on IQE’s corporate website at www.iqep.com/investors/agm/. The AGM will be held at 9:00am on Tuesday 28 June 2022 at Peel Hunt LLP, 7th Floor, 100 Liverpool Street, London EC2M 2AT.

Applicable legislation and UK Government guidelines regarding social contact and public gatherings have been relaxed, allowing IQE to hold an in-person AGM for the first time in two years. The health and safety of our employees, shareholders and the wider community remains a primary concern. As such, this year we are also offering shareholders a choice of either joining the AGM in person or, if they choose to do so, joining a live webcast of the AGM. Those attending the live webcast will not count towards the quorum of the meeting and will need to cast their votes in advance of the meeting by submitting a proxy vote.

Instructions on how shareholders may vote at the AGM and pose questions to the Board are contained in the Notice of AGM. The Company will conduct votes on all resolutions by way of a poll to ensure that the votes of all shareholders are counted, the results of which will be announced during the meeting.

IQE’s 2021 Annual Report and Accounts are also now available at www.iqep.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/ and will be posted to shareholders together with the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Contacts:

IQE plc

+44 (0) 29 2083 9400

Americo Lemos

Tim Pullen

Amy Barlow



Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Edward Knight

Paul Gillam

James Smith



Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Christopher Wren

Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)

+ 44 (0) 20 38054822

Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365

Antonia Pollock: +44 (0) 7789 954 356

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 685 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.



