IQE plc: Total voting rights

IQE plc
·2 min read
IQE plc

Total Voting Rights

Cardiff, UK
1 June 2021

(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 May 2021, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 801,299,933 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 801,299,933.

The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Amy Barlow

Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices

  • global telecoms infrastructure

  • connected devices

  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


  • KKR and CD&R Close to $4.7 Billion Deal to Buy Out Cloudera

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are closing in on a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private at a valuation of about $4.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.The private equity firms could finalize a deal Tuesday to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal deal. Representatives for Cloudera and KKR didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment after normal business hours. A CD&R representative declined to comment.Cloudera -- which counts activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. If sold, it would mark another chapter for a former high-flyer that’s struggled to make money on products related to open-source software, which is usually free to use. Major technology companies including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have also pushed into some of the cloud software products that are Cloudera’s specialty.Dow Jones first reported the deal on Monday without details on the offer price.(Updates with comment from second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Considers New Holding Company for Huarong, Bad-Debt Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s finance ministry is considering a proposal to transfer its shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co. and three other bad-debt managers to a new holding company modeled after the one that owns the government’s stakes in state-run banks, according to a person familiar with the matter.Policy makers are re-examining the proposal, which was first tabled three years ago, as part of discussions on how to deal with the financial risks posed by Huarong, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.Some officials view the creation of a holding company as a step toward separating the government’s roles as a regulator and shareholder, streamlining oversight and instilling a more professional management culture at Huarong and its peers, the person said.Authorities are also discussing whether to bring in more external investors, effectively reducing the finance ministry’s controlling stakes, the person said. Regulators are still awaiting guidance from senior Chinese leaders on the proposals and on how to resolve Huarong’s debt challenges, the person added.It’s unclear what impact, if any, the proposed changes would have on Beijing’s willingness to extend financial support to Huarong and its peers during times of stress. Even though the government owns stakes in major Chinese banks indirectly through a company called Central Huijin Investment Ltd., the firms are still considered by creditors and other counterparties to enjoy strong official backing.Fears that Huarong might default have rattled bondholders since the end of March, when the company missed a deadline to report annual results. Any move to inflict losses on Huarong’s creditors would mark a significant -- and potentially risky -- step in President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce moral hazard in the world’s second-largest credit market. With nearly 1.6 trillion yuan ($251 billion) of liabilities and a vast web of connections with other financial institutions, Huarong is among China’s most systemically important companies outside the nation’s state-owned banks.While Huarong has continued to repay maturing debt on time, the company’s longer-dated obligations are trading at stressed levels. Its 4.5% perpetual bond is priced at about 60 cents on the dollar, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the onshore market, the company’s 3.7% bond due 2022 traded at a record low 69.9 yuan on Monday.Huarong and China’s finance ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment. The company has previously said that its liquidity position is “fine” and that it has seen no change in government support.Huarong has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, people familiar with the matter said last month. Huarong has also drafted a proposal that would see it offload unprofitable and non-core businesses while avoiding the need for a debt restructuring, though that plan would require approval from senior policy makers, people familiar said in April.Chinese authorities have so far been silent about Huarong’s fate in public as they work out how to manage its debt issues.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and parent of Central Huijin, has objected to one proposal that would have seen it assume the finance ministry’s state in Huarong. CIC has argued it doesn’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, people familiar with the matter said last month. The ministry itself, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.Some officials see the Huarong saga as an opportunity to revamp how China oversees all of its bad-debt managers.The government created Huarong, China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Great Wall Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. during a banking crisis in the late 1990s, using the firms to carve out 1.4 trillion yuan of non-performing loans from the nation’s biggest state-run lenders.After completing their 10-year mandate as bad-debt managers, the companies expanded into everything from investment banking to trusts and real estate, borrowing billions from banks and bond investors in the process. Huarong was the most aggressive of the four under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed in January for crimes including bribery.Together, the bad-debt managers have nearly $50 billion in outstanding dollar bonds and need to refinance or repay $4.9 billion of maturing notes through year-end, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.While Huarong has so far borne the brunt of selling by bond investors, the company’s peers have also come under growing pressure in recent days. China Orient’s 2.75% bond due 2030 dropped to 92 cents on the dollar on Monday from 97 cents at the end of March, while China Cinda’s 3% note due 2031 declined to 94 cents from 99 cents.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD settled below the support at 1.2080 and is testing the next support at 1.2065.

  • Top Glove's $1 billion Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The Malaysian firm, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in late April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what the company proposed in its application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February. However, the deal has stalled as the company awaits indications from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on whether an imports ban would be lifted any time soon, the sources told Reuters.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Loophole allows China firms to misuse green financing - research

    Loopholes in China's green financing rules could allow big state-owned firms to use proceeds from "carbon-neutral bonds" to fund day-to-day operations including coal-fired power plants, according to research published on Tuesday. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) examined the first batch of yuan-denominated carbon-neutral bonds issued this year by giant state-owned energy corporations such as China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and the China Huaneng Group. "The promise of green bonds is that they can help channel capital to energy transition investments," IEEFA researcher Christina Ng said.

  • Gold’s Momentum is With the Bulls After Best Month Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold added to its biggest monthly gain since July as the dollar weakened and investors awaited fresh data on the U.S. economy to feed the debate about inflation.Bullion wiped out losses earlier this year with a 7.8% rise over May amid signs of accelerating inflation. Fresh virus outbreaks and patchy economic data have also boosted gold, which is again drawing investors via exchange-traded funds -- a major driver of last year’s rally.Key data this week include U.S. jobs figures on Friday, following a surprisingly poor reading last month that highlighted potential headwinds to economic recovery. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is threatening to fall to its lowest since 2014 after a second monthly decline in May.“Momentum in the gold market remains strong, with investor inflows picking up sharply,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. wrote in an emailed note. “Thus a weak payrolls number on Friday could jolt prices even higher.”Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,914.61 an ounce by 7:23 a.m. in London. It’s up 0.9% this year, although well short of its record $2,063.5 an ounce hit in August. Silver, platinum and palladium all rose.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Central Bank Maintains Policy as Bond Target Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Australia’s central bank maintained its policy settings as it prepares to decide on extending its yield target and quantitative easing programs, with a Covid-19 lockdown complicating the outlook.The Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% in Sydney on Tuesday, as expected. It will make a decision in July on whether to extend the yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. A weeklong shutdown in the nation’s second-largest city adds a layer of uncertainty to the outlook.“Despite the strong recovery in the economy and jobs, inflation and wage pressures are subdued,” Governor Philip Lowe said. “The board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target.”The Australian dollar edged lower, trading at 77.41 U.S. cents at 2:53 p.m. in Sydney from 77.62 cents just before the release.The case for Lowe to maintain the April 2024 bond as the target maturity had been strengthening amid strong hiring, sentiment and investment plans. This was reinforced by the government keeping open the fiscal spigot in the May budget as it joins the RBA in seeking to drive down unemployment to revive wages growth and inflation.“Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected,” Lowe said in his statement. “There are reports of labor shortages in some parts of the economy.”Risks AheadYet the RBA may be encouraged to err on the side of caution if Melbourne’s outbreak worsens and extend both of its bond programs to keep maximum support for the economy.“An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus, although this should diminish as more of the population is vaccinated,” Lowe said. “The board continues to place a high priority on a return to full employment.”Globally, central banks are beginning to edge away from emergency monetary settings. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.Back in Australia, economists predicted ahead of data Wednesday that gross domestic product rose 1.5% in the first three months of the year from the prior quarter, and advanced 0.6% from a year earlier.Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy, in testimony to a parliamentary panel earlier today, said partial data showed around 56,000 workers had lost their jobs in the four weeks following the end of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy that expired March 28.He said strong employment data and forward indicators “continue to give us confidence that the labor market has the underlying strength to absorb workers transitioning off the JobKeeper payment.”End of Australia’s $68 Billion Job-Saving Stimulus Tests EconomyLowe estimates Australia’s jobless rate will need to fall to close to 4% before driving economy-wide pay increases. It stood at 5.5% in April.The governor expects wages growth will need to increase at a pace faster than 3% -- more than double the current rate -- for inflation to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2-3% target.Lowe reiterated that “this is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest.”(Updates with further comments from governor throughout text.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Korea Exports Post Biggest Gain Since 1988 as World Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports surged the most since 1988 in May as a reopening of overseas economies boosted demand for products manufactured by the Asian nation.Overseas shipments increased 45.6% from the pandemic-driven plunge a year earlier, the trade ministry said Tuesday, compared with economists’ forecasts for a 48.9% increase. Exports to China rose 22.7% while total semiconductor shipments increased 24.5%.A separate report from IHS Markit showed the country’s manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace, with the purchasing managers’ index for May at 53.7, down slightly from the previous month.While export growth was in part inflated by last year’s 24% drop, the outsized gains reinforce the view that global commerce is recovering from the pandemic and fueling Korea’s economic expansion. Increased vaccinations in major economies like the U.S. have allowed business regulations to be further relaxed and bolstered consumer confidence.In terms of actual values, exports slowed to $50.7 billion from $51.2 billion in April. The ministry noted there were three fewer working days in May compared with the previous month.Key InsightSouth Korea’s exports are seen as a useful barometer of global demand as the country is home to world-renowned manufacturers for chips, cars and smartphones and the figures are released quickly.Exports are key to achieving the Bank of Korea’s forecast of 4% economic growth this year as they help fuel investment and buoy confidence. Korea’s consumption is also rebounding, which would make the recovery more balanced.“It’s a peak inevitably boosted by last year’s bad numbers,” said Yoon Yeo-sam, an analyst at Meritz Securities in Seoul. “Still, the favorable trade environment adds to the Bank of Korea’s reasoning for policy tightening down the line.”The latest data from China showed the country’s manufacturing recovery may have peaked, with soaring input prices weighing on small factories. The IHS Markit report for Korea also showed supply chain disruptions intensified price pressures for manufacturers.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The headline rate of increase will naturally ease as base effects fade in the coming months. Signs of moderation are also emerging as consumers shift spending from goods to services as vaccinations accelerate and economies reopen.”-- Justin Jimenez, economistTo read the full report, click here.Get MoreTotal automobile shipments jumped 93.7% in May from a year earlier, while exports of oil products rose 164.1%.Overall exports to the U.S. rose 62.8%, while those to Japan increased 32.1% and to the European Union were up 62.8%.Overall imports rose 37.9% from a year earlier, leaving a trade surplus of $2.93 billion.(Adds economist comment, other details.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brent Oil Tops $70 as OPEC+ Flags Tightening Market Before Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil advanced above $70 a barrel after the OPEC+ alliance forecast a tightening global market ahead of a production policy meeting.Futures in London rose as much as 1.5% after posting a second straight monthly gain. The oil glut built up during the pandemic has almost gone and stockpiles will slide rapidly in the second half of the year, according to an assessment of the market from an OPEC+ committee. The coalition is expected to ratify a scheduled output increase for July when it meets later Tuesday.A robust recovery in the U.S. and Europe has given OPEC+ the confidence that markets can absorb additional barrels, despite the prospect of more supply from Iran should a nuclear deal be revived, and a Covid-19 comeback in Asia, most notably India. OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee forecast stockpiles will fall by at least 2 million barrels a day from September through December.“There’s some confidence right now improving demand should be able to absorb what could be an additional 2 million barrels a day from Iran, if it materializes,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Demand from the U.S. has been driving the global consumption recovery.”Market fundamentals are strong and oil prices could climb to $80 a barrel by the middle of the third quarter in the absence of Iranian supplies, Fereidun Fesharaki, the chairman of industry consultant FGE, told Bloomberg Television.Iran’s comeback “will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion,” causing no upset to the stability that other OPEC+ nations have toiled to achieve, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the Monday meeting. However, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran that the nation could bring back crude output rapidly.“The market has clearly tightened up, the strategy that OPEC has played out here is working,” Wayne Gordon, a strategist at UBS AG Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We expect that crude oil prices will be at least trading as high as $75 as we go into the start of next year.”Asian refiners, meanwhile, are grappling with what’s expected to be a brief period of weak profits amid the demand-sapping virus resurgence. Complex refining margins in Singapore, a proxy for the region, have slumped since the end of April, but accelerating vaccination rates are expected to aid demand.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pound Climbs to Three-Year High as Vaccines Spur Growth Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound advanced to the strongest level in three years as traders bet the U.K.’s economic recovery will gain traction with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.Sterling climbed above a previous high set in February, extending its gains this year to 4.2%. Three quarters of the U.K. population will be covered with a two-dose vaccine within a month based on the current pace of inoculations, according to data collected by Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University.“The pound is favored because the progress of vaccination puts the U.K. closer to economic normalization than other countries,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow Ltd. in Tokyo. “Sterling could climb toward $1.45.”The pound rose 0.2% to $1.4240 after reaching $1.4248, the highest level since April 2018. The currency rallied 2.8% in May, a second straight monthly gain.Sterling’s ascent reflects the U.K.’s relative success in containing the pandemic, with the authorities planning to fully reopen the economy on June 21. While the discovery of a highly transmissible variant of the virus originating from India poses a risk, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is no conclusive reason to delay the easing of the lockdown.Read more: U.K. Economic Optimism Hits Highest Since 2016 as Lockdown EasesThe improving outlook for growth is also fueling speculation the Bank of England will join its peers in Canada and New Zealand by signaling it may start to raise interest rates next year. Overnight-indexed swaps signal a 46% probability the central bank will raise its benchmark rate by August 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The U.K.’s economic recovery and associated growing expectations about the Bank of England ending asset purchases and hiking eventually are driving bullish pound bets,” said Alvin T. Tan, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Biggest Monthly Gain Since July on Inflation Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for the biggest monthly advance since July, with inflation risks in focus ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later this week that will offer clues on the economic recovery.Some Federal Reserve officials have said that recent price pressures are to be expected as the economy reopens amid pent-up demand, and should prove temporary as supply glitches abate. The PCE price index -- which the Fed uses for its inflation target -- rose 3.6% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 2008.Bullion erased its 2021 losses this month amid signs of accelerating inflation and a potentially uneven economic recovery due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in some countries. Investor interest has also returned, with hedge funds and other large speculators boosting their net-long position in gold to the highest since early January. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds climbed for the first time in four months in May but the gains remained far short of those seen during last year’s record rally.“Gold is heading for its biggest monthly gain since July as inflation remains the key focus,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S, said in a note. “The recovery in ETF holdings backed by bullion and fund positions in futures remain subdued, a sign that many investors remain unconvinced about the short to medium-term direction.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,906.79 an ounce at 1:14 p.m. New York time, bringing this month’s gain to 7.8%. Prices climbed to $1,912.76 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for a second straight monthly drop.The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday augurs a pivotal moment for investors to assess whether surprisingly tepid job gains seen last month were a momentary blip or the start of something more persistent.“With gold breaking above the $1,900 level, there is a clear bullish momentum with precious metal demand right now,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “A weak nonfarm payrolls number this Friday may jolt gold prices toward the $1,975 level.”Copper futures in New York slid 0.2%, while the London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe's bourse share trading claims inaccurate, says industry body

    The bulk of share trading in the European Union takes place on exchanges with relatively little inside banks, an industry body said on Tuesday in a bid to stop what it called bourses seeking to "perpetuate their dominance". The EU is reviewing its stock and bond trading rules, known as MiFID II, triggering a battle between exchanges and their top customers, the banks and large asset managers, over competition. The EU's securities watchdog ESMA has estimated that nearly half of trading is off an exchange, prompting bourses to call for this part of the market to face tougher curbs so that more trading goes onto 'lit' venues like the main exchanges.

  • Australia Central Bank Faces Taper Pressure as More Peers Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is approaching a decision on whether the economy is strong enough for it to join Canada and New Zealand in signaling a move away from emergency mode.While no change in policy settings is expected at Tuesday’s meeting, the Reserve Bank will likely hold preliminary discussions on whether to extend the three-year yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. Governor Philip Lowe said the board will make a call on both in July.The strength of recent economic data suggests the central bank could opt against rolling its yield target maturity to November 2024 from April 2024 and taper purchases under its longer-dated bond buying program. Melbourne’s latest Covid-19 outbreak is a reminder that a sluggish vaccine roll-out has the potential to jeopardize the recovery.“Covid hasn’t gone away, so that’s still the risk that bubbles around in the background,” said Gareth Aird of Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “But if you park that to one side, you couldn’t really ask for a better economic backdrop at the moment to try and meet the RBA’s objectives.”Central banks are beginning to edge away from their emergency monetary settings as vaccine roll-outs continue and economies reopen. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting an outlook with projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.The RBA slightly shifted its tone in this month’s quarterly update as it lifted the economic outlook to reflect strong hiring, investment intentions and sentiment, while maintaining that it doesn’t expect to hike rates until 2024. A commitment to this dovish stance is keeping a lid on any currency appreciation, especially as other central banks pivot.Risks RemainMeantime, Australia’s gross domestic product data for the first three months of the year is due Wednesday. Economists estimate the economy expanded 1.1% from the prior quarter. The economy has rapidly recovered, but covid remains an ever present risk for a country heading into the Southern Hemisphere winter.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A snap lockdown in Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, is likely to dent the recovery. Uncertainty may dent business and consumer sentiment across unaffected regions, and could weigh on the recovery in business investment.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full report, click here.The RBA is currently running a three-year yield target at 0.1% -- the same level as the cash rate -- and will decide at its July 6 meeting whether to roll it over. A decision to let it lapse would signal greater confidence in the outlook. Similarly, the bank needs to decide if it will extend its QE program that is currently due to expire in September.Lowe says wages growth will need to rise at a pace faster than 3% -- more than double the current rate -- for inflation to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2-3% target before he raises rates.Anecdotal evidence of labor shortages are growing in Australia, in a signal that employers may need to offer higher wages to attract workers. The government is also trying to help the RBA push down unemployment and boost wages with targeted fiscal assistance.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran’s Oil Minister Says Country Can Boost Output Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s oil minister said the country can increase its crude production rapidly, as world powers enter the final stages of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic.“The next Iranian government should make it a top priority to raise oil production to 6.5 million barrels a day,” Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday. Higher output will “improve the country’s security and political might.”Iran’s daily production is only around 2.5 million barrels and it hasn’t reached levels of 6 million since the 1970s.If the nuclear deal is revived, the U.S. would probably ease sanctions on Tehran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors, though it is unclear to what extent or how quickly that would happen.Iran, whose economy has been battered by the U.S. penalties, is preparing to ramp up crude production and boost exports in anticipation of an agreement. Most oil analysts expect it would be able to increase output by 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day by the end of the year.Zanganeh said Iran would have little difficulty finding buyers for any barrels it adds to the market. The country has already increased its exports this year, often by disguising the origin of the shipments. China has been the main buyer, while Indian refiners have said they will import Iranian crude once sanctions are lifted.Iran holds presidential elections on June 18 and Tehran is keen to conclude the nuclear talks, which are being held in Vienna, before then. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down after serving two terms, though he will stay in office until around August. Zanganeh has said he will retire from government and won’t accept any offer from the new president to be a minister.Azadegan FieldIran’s main state energy company on Monday signed preliminary agreements with local firms to study the giant Azadegan oil field shared with Iraq.National Iranian Oil Co. said the deals may boost Azadegan’s production capacity, without specifying by how much. The field can currently pump around 215,000 barrels a day.Iran is increasingly reliant on local firms to develop its oil sector, with the sanctions having forced out foreign investors.Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Co. will study the northern section of Azadegan, while Petropars Ltd. and Petroiran Development Co. will work on the central section, NIOC said. Pasargad Energy Development Co. and Dana Energy will explore the southern stretch.Azadegan has an estimated 32 billion barrels of oil reserves. Foreign companies may eventually be able to partner with local firms on the projects, according to Zanganeh.(Updates throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Might Get More for their Money on Coinbase

    Coinbase (COIN) is the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, boasting of 50 million current members and numerous cutting-edge cryptocurrency products, with many more powerful new innovations on the way. The main value for COIN currently comes from its massive member network, through which it generates fees from cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, it offers ancillary services, including a credit card and storage fees. In the future, management expects to generate most of its profits outside of its crypto brokerage business, by significantly growing several aspects of its business. Those include the company's institutional crypto cybersecurity business, crypto loan and deposit accounts, credit card offering, as well as its stakes in several different crypto-focused start-ups. Those start-ups each work on innovative new crypto products, which Coinbase expects to become massive growth engines in the future. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Given its diversified exposure across the cryptocurrency space, COIN is essentially a leveraged bet on the continued growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is an attractive option for crypto bulls who are looking for a way to generate cash flow and long-term growth in the sector. Something else to like about COIN is that the company is already highly profitable, despite its being a very young company in an immature industry. In fact, it directly listed its shares for public exchange only a few weeks ago. That being said, the company does face stiff competition from numerous rapidly-growing rival crypto exchange businesses such as Voyager (VYGVF) and Gemini, each of which claims its own unique competitive advantages against COIN. Ultimately, it is widely expected that such plentiful competition will cause profit margins on cryptocurrency exchange fees to compress to very low levels, similar to what is seen on other investment exchanges. As a result, COIN’s management is aggressively pushing to grow revenues and profits in its ancillary businesses, and fully expects to generate most of its revenue from other businesses within 5 years. Valuation Metrics Despite the heavy competition, COIN still has a good chance to emerge a winner in the crypto space. Thanks to its massive existing customer base and strong positioning in ancillary businesses, as well as its crypto technology that is bolstered by its small army of talented and seasoned tech employees, COIN is going strong. Furthermore, the valuation is reasonable, as the company is expected to generate $8.68 in normalized earnings per share in 2021. That puts the company’s price-to-forward normalized earnings ratio at a very compelling 27.9x for a company with such strong growth potential. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, COIN earns an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $388.86 puts the upside potential at a whopping 64.4%. Summary and Conclusions COIN has tremendous upside potential and is well-positioned to emerge a winner in the cryptocurrency space, assuming cryptocurrency can overcome its current regulatory and mainstream adoption risks. The business is likely to continue growing in line with, or even faster than, the broader cryptocurrency space, and analysts remain bullish on the shares overall. Given that the valuation remains reasonable, it could be an attractive way to invest in the continued growth of the up-and-coming cryptocurrency industry. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in COIN. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.