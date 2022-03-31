U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

IQE plc: Total voting rights

IQE plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • IQE

IQE plc

Total Voting Rights

Cardiff, UK
31 March 2022

(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 March 2022, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 804,433,342 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds 4,115 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 804,433,342.

Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Amy Barlow

Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
James Smith

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices

  • global telecoms infrastructure

  • connected devices

  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 685 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


