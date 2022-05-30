IQF Meat and Poultry Market : Segmented by Application ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market to surpass USD 29. 73 billion by 2030 from USD 18. 38 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6. 3% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

Individual fast freezing (IQF) is a popular method for keeping a wide range of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood products fresh for longer periods of time while also streamlining the supply chain and reducing the risk of product loss or injury. IQF is a method of freezing meat and poultry products at temperatures ranging from -30°C to -40°C, which preserves them for longer periods of time, often even a year, while preserving key characteristics such as taste, color, flavor, and texture before they are consumed. IQF meat and poultry products are kept at extremely low temperatures or in refrigerators ahead of time. The IQF technology is suitable for preserving meat and poultry because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause staleness and bad odor. The nutritional value and consistency of IQF meat and poultry products are expected to be the same after freezing as they are when they are fresh, which is a major factor driving the global growth of IQF meat and poultry products.



Market Highlights

Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.3% in 2030.

This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for IQF Meat and Poultry. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally.



Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Segments

Retail segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented by application into Hotel, Restaurant, Food Manufacturers, Retail, Others. Retail segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally in the retail segment.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented by distribution channel into Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and others. Hypermarkets &supermarkets segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. During the forecast period, it is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing market. The wide variety of products available and the convenience of real-time brand comparison for customers are the primary reasons for hypermarkets and supermarkets’ popularity in this market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing packaged food consumption and lifestyle changes

Rising packaged food consumption and shifting lifestyles are two major factors driving the packed food industry, which will bolster the growth of the individual fast freezing market over the forecast period. With rising purchasing power parity (PPP), customers are willing to pay a higher price for non-seasonal fruits and vegetables that have a longer shelf life and have more nutritional value. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally.



High availability of non-seasonal foods and demand from end-users

Surging demand of IQF Meat and Poultry from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in market growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing availability of non-seasonal food items is expected to have a significant impact on the individual fast freezing market.



Restraint

Environmental concerns and greenhouse gas emissions

Environmental concerns about greenhouse gas emissions are among the factors limiting global person fast freezing business growth. Individual fast freezing equipment contributes directly to greenhouse gas emissions by releasing hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) into the atmosphere.



Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Key Players

Alm Group



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



The Linde Group

Forrester Ltd

Pinnacle Foods

Waltloo Meat & Chicken

La Senda Frozen Food

Brecon Foods Inc.

Findus Group

Kühne + Heitz, Unitemp

Other Prominent Players



Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Regions

Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Over the forecast period, North America is projected to retain the largest market share in the Individual Fast Freezing Market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the growing use of IQF technology to preserve packaged foods, as well as the region’s high consumption of packaged foods, including frozen food items.



Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

