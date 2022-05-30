U.S. markets closed

IQF Meat and Poultry Market : Segmented by Application ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

6 min read
Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market to surpass USD 29. 73 billion by 2030 from USD 18. 38 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6. 3% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IQF Meat and Poultry Market : Segmented by Application ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191980/?utm_source=GNW
Individual fast freezing (IQF) is a popular method for keeping a wide range of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood products fresh for longer periods of time while also streamlining the supply chain and reducing the risk of product loss or injury. IQF is a method of freezing meat and poultry products at temperatures ranging from -30°C to -40°C, which preserves them for longer periods of time, often even a year, while preserving key characteristics such as taste, color, flavor, and texture before they are consumed. IQF meat and poultry products are kept at extremely low temperatures or in refrigerators ahead of time. The IQF technology is suitable for preserving meat and poultry because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause staleness and bad odor. The nutritional value and consistency of IQF meat and poultry products are expected to be the same after freezing as they are when they are fresh, which is a major factor driving the global growth of IQF meat and poultry products.

Market Highlights
Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.3% in 2030.
This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for IQF Meat and Poultry. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Segments
Retail segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented by application into Hotel, Restaurant, Food Manufacturers, Retail, Others. Retail segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally in the retail segment.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented by distribution channel into Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and others. Hypermarkets &supermarkets segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. During the forecast period, it is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing market. The wide variety of products available and the convenience of real-time brand comparison for customers are the primary reasons for hypermarkets and supermarkets’ popularity in this market.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing packaged food consumption and lifestyle changes
Rising packaged food consumption and shifting lifestyles are two major factors driving the packed food industry, which will bolster the growth of the individual fast freezing market over the forecast period. With rising purchasing power parity (PPP), customers are willing to pay a higher price for non-seasonal fruits and vegetables that have a longer shelf life and have more nutritional value. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally.

High availability of non-seasonal foods and demand from end-users
Surging demand of IQF Meat and Poultry from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in market growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing availability of non-seasonal food items is expected to have a significant impact on the individual fast freezing market.

Restraint
Environmental concerns and greenhouse gas emissions
Environmental concerns about greenhouse gas emissions are among the factors limiting global person fast freezing business growth. Individual fast freezing equipment contributes directly to greenhouse gas emissions by releasing hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) into the atmosphere.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Key Players
Alm Group

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

The Linde Group
Forrester Ltd
Pinnacle Foods
Waltloo Meat & Chicken
La Senda Frozen Food
Brecon Foods Inc.
Findus Group
Kühne + Heitz, Unitemp
Other Prominent Players

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Regions
Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Over the forecast period, North America is projected to retain the largest market share in the Individual Fast Freezing Market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the growing use of IQF technology to preserve packaged foods, as well as the region’s high consumption of packaged foods, including frozen food items.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global IQF Meat and Poultry report also contain analysis on:

IQF Meat and Poultry Market Segments:
By Application
Hotel
Restaurant
Food Manufacturers
Retail
Others
By Distribution Channel
Convenience stores
Hypermarkets & supermarkets
E-commerce platforms
Other
IQF Meat and Poultry Market Dynamics
IQF Meat and Poultry Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
IQF Meat and Poultry Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the IQF Meat and Poultry market?
What is the IQF Meat and Poultry market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest IQF Meat and Poultry market share?
Who are the key players in the IQF Meat and Poultry market?
What are the factors driving the IQF Meat and Poultry market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191980/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


