IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) shareholders have earned a 33% CAGR over the last five years

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 318% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

IQGeo Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, IQGeo Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 31% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 33% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like IQGeo Group, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that IQGeo Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 72% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - IQGeo Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

