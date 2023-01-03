U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.25
    +34.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,548.00
    +263.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,125.50
    +103.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.40
    +20.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    +0.43 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    +14.80 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0120 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.43 (+6.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0142 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6220
    -0.0900 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,729.03
    -5.63 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.95
    +4.58 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.47
    +147.73 (+1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

iQIYI Announces Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Notes to PAG

·4 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced the closing of a private placement of US$500 million in secured convertible senior notes (the "Notes") to PAGAC IV-1 (Cayman) Limited, an affiliate of PAG, an investment firm focused on the Asia Pacific region (the "Investor"). The Company entered into a definitive agreement with respect to the transaction in August 2022. With the closing of this investment, iQIYI will continue to enhance and expand its business operations, develop its original content, and improve its working capital.

The Notes may be convertible into the Company's American depositary shares, each currently representing seven Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at the holder's option and subject to the terms of the Notes, at an initial conversion rate of 216.9668 ADSs per USD1,000 principal amount of Notes, representing a conversion premium of 20% above the volume weighted average price of the 20 trading days by August 29, 2022.  The Notes bear an interest rate of 6% per annum and will mature on the fifth anniversary of the issuance date. Holders of the Notes have the right to require the Company to repurchase for cash all or part of their Notes, at a repurchase price equal to 120% and 130% of the principal amount of the Notes, on or shortly after the third anniversary of the issuance date and the fifth anniversary of the issuance date, respectively.

Founded in 2010, iQIYI is one of China's largest providers of long-form streaming video content, with more than 100 million daily subscribing members.  For the nine months ending September 30, 2022, iQIYI recorded RMB21.4 billion (USD3.0 billion[1]) in total revenues and RMB528.9 million (USD74.3 million) in operating income. iQIYI has increased its operating income margin for four consecutive quarters and maintained positive operating income for three consecutive quarters.

Weijian Shan, executive chairman of PAG, has been appointed as a member of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective December 30, 2022. Mr. Shan has also been appointed as a non-voting member of the audit committee of the Board and a member of the compensation committee of the Board.

"PAG sees value where value is," said Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. "As a leading private equity investor, PAG recognizes and appreciates iQIYI's market leadership position and growth potential. We are excited about the partnership with PAG and look forward to growing the Company together."

Mr. Shan said, "PAG aims to unlock value wherever we find the best opportunities. iQIYI is a market leader with great potential for growth. We will work with the Company to further its goals of expanding the region's leading online entertainment video service."

Footnotes:

[1] RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of US$1 =RMB7.1135 as of September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a daily subscriber base of more than 100 million, and its diversified monetization model includes membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

About PAG

PAG is an alternative investment firm focused on the Asia Pacific region with three core strategies: Credit & Markets, Private Equity, and Real Assets. PAG has more than USD50 billion of assets under management for nearly 300 global institutional fund investors.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
iQIYI, Inc.
ir@qiyi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-announces-closing-of-private-placement-of-convertible-notes-to-pag-301712180.html

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; The Red Flag In Tesla's Deliveries

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • Chinese EV stocks rise after strong December deliveries

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose Tuesday in Hong Kong, led by Li Auto Inc., after strong December delivery data.

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.

  • Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • 15 Most Influential Companies to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most influential companies to invest in. For more such companies, go to 5 Most Influential Companies to Invest In. An average human these days seems to be continually under the influence of major companies. You wake up in the morning thanks to the alarm […]

  • After a rough 2022, U.S. stock futures muted ahead of first trading week of 2023

    FUTURES MOVERS U.S. stock-market futures were muted Monday, ahead of the first trading day of 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM00) jumped more than 200 points out of the gate, but initial enthusiasm quickly waned.

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian

  • The harsh reality for investors eyeing tech stocks in 2023: Morning Brief

    Curious on how to buy battered tech stocks? Here's a quick tip. More on that, and what else to watch in business on Monday, January 2, 2023.

  • 15 Most Widely Held Stocks by Individuals

    In this article, we discuss the 15 most widely held stocks by individuals. If you want to read about some more widely held stocks by individuals, go directly to 5 Most Widely Held Stocks by Individuals. Investors at the stock market have not had the best of times in 2022. There is a strong possibility […]

  • Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than analysts expected last quarter, missing estimates despite taking the unusual step of offering hefty incentives in its two biggest markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansThe company handed over 405,278 vehicl

  • Buy Medtronic Stock. Shares of the Dividend Aristocrat Look Attractive.

    Medtronic is dividend aristocrat, with 45 straight years of payout increases. But shares in the company, a top maker of medical devices, haven’t been regal performers.

  • Disney, Uber, and 4 Other Value Stocks Poised to Shine in 2023

    Walt Disney tops the list of investor Jon Boyar’s selections, The others are Liberty Braves Group, Uber Technologies, Markel, Watsco, and LabCorp.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.