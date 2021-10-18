U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.83
    +1.46 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,252.27
    -42.49 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,913.44
    +16.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.51
    +1.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.30
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0350 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2590
    +0.5820 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,848.30
    +1,057.58 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.07
    -6.56 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.68
    -38.35 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

IQST – iQSTEL Announces EV Motorcycle Mechanical and Performance Test Completion (Video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
iQSTEL Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced its EVOSS EV Motorcycle Beta Prototype has passed all the Mechanical and Performance tests, and the first delivery of EVOSS EV Motorcycles remains on track to be complete by year-end.

The company is currently conducting testing on the integration of iQSTEL’s proprietary IoT Smart EV technology platform which will make the EVOSS EV Motorcycle a Smart EV Motorcycle, differentiating iQSTEL’s EV Motorcycle solution from the competition.

This IoT Smart EV technology platform is start of the art technology that connects the EVOSS EV Motorcycle to continuous smart daily operational support and ongoing maintenance support. The IoT Smart EV technology platform will also connect EVOSS EV Motorcycle drivers to iQSTEL’s Fintech solutions to include the Global Money One (MAXMO/VIMO) US Debit Card Ecosystem. EVOSS EV Motorcycle customers will have access to purchase financing through iQSTEL’s Fintech solutions and in the future, iQSTEL also plans to connect drivers to insurance options.

See IoT Smart EV technology platform testing for the Smart EVOSS EV Motorcycle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkiHXLTVfwo

The EVOSS EV Motorcycle comes with the EVOSS IQBattery Technology developed in conjunction with iQSTEL’s research and development work on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) Revolt Electric Motorcycle.

iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias commented, "We are very close to having our EVOSS Smart Motorcycle fully tested, and on track to begin manufacturing the first batch of our EVOSS Motorcycles for delivery to Latin America. We are currently working on our 2022 Business Planning for our B2C EVOSS Division. Look for coming updates soon.”

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th 2021 that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com


Recommended Stories

  • No. 5 Alabama rebounds from loss to rout Mississippi St 49-9

    Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and No. 5 Alabama rebounded from a loss to rout Mississippi State 49-9 on Saturday night. A week after falling at Texas A&M, Alabama (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) had 543 yards of total offense and the Crimson Tide had seven sacks. Alabama converted 12 of 16 third-down opportunities.

  • Rory McIlroy claims 20th PGA title with victory in CJ Cup

    The Northern Irishman put his Ryder Cup torment behind him to win by a stroke from Collin Morikawa.

  • Rory McIlroy wins 20th PGA Tour title in first appearance since tearful Ryder Cup

    Las Vegas is famous for effecting rapid switches in fortune and so it proved for Rory McIlroy on Sunday night. Suddenly, the Northern Irishman’s 2021 does not seem nearly so bleak after he fought off a quality field to win the CJ Cup and its £1.3m first prize.

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Flight Launch — Report

    California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to a planned upgrade program, targeted to boost the spaceship’s durability, which will commence a month later than planned. Shares of the company closed nearly 17% down on Friday at $20.01. Vi

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Vale SA (VALE) Anymore

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • AMC Entertainment Launches Open Caption Format at 240 Locations

    To expand its audience base, movie exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) has launched an open caption format at 240 locations in 101 markets in the U.S. The format particularly targets those people whose native language is not English or who have hearing difficulties. Shares of the company closed 1.7% higher on Friday. The stock, however, declined 0.6% in early trade on Monday. Based out of Kansas, the company operates nearly 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. (See Insiders’

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZillow,

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was falling sharply Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.