IQTalent Named One of Middle Tennessee’s Top Workplaces

·2 min read
In this article:
  • CWLPF

On-demand recruiting firm IQTalent was recognized by the Tennessean as a 2022 Top Workplace, earning a 2nd overall ranking among hundreds of companies.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / The Tennessean announced its annual list of Top Workplaces and ranked IQTalent, an on-demand talent acquisition and recruitment technology firm, second among all middle Tennessee workplaces in the mid-size (125-399 employees) category.

Winners were determined by an anonymous 24-question survey with employee feedback serving as the sole determinant of list ranking. The survey measured fifteen culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, leadership, and connection. 1,750 companies were invited to apply for a position on the 2022 Top Workplaces list, and nearly 20,000 employees across the region responded to the survey.

"While we have remote employees across numerous states, Nashville serves as our global headquarters, with more than 200 team members working in the Nashville area," states David Windley, President of IQTalent Partners. "We're honored to be named one of the region's top workplaces. We value our employees and work to provide a workplace and culture that gives them superior work-life flexibility."

IQTalent offers a flexible work environment where employees can choose where and when to work. The company provides competitive benefits and a strong culture of professional development and career growth.

In addition to supporting its employees, IQTalent is dedicated to the Nashville community. An employee-driven community outreach group determines a local non-profit organization to receive a quarterly donation from the firm. Team members are encouraged to get involved with charitable organizations at a hands-on level, volunteering their time and talent to numerous local charities. Over the last five years, IQTalent employees and donations have reached nearly 3 dozen different local groups.

2022 marks the second year in a row IQTalent was recognized as a Top Workplace. For a complete list of honorees, visit The Tennessean.

About IQTalent, a Division of Caldwell:

IQTalent is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

www.iqtalent.com

###

Media Contact:

Stacie Kinder, Director of Marketing
staciek@iqtalentpartners.com | 408.780.3191

SOURCE: IQTalent



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707040/IQTalent-Named-One-of-Middle-Tennessees-Top-Workplaces

