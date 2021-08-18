U.S. markets open in 9 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,274.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,014.50
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.10
    +8.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.77
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,214.53
    -1,259.68 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.18
    -53.18 (-4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,618.95
    +194.48 (+0.71%)
     

iQuanti Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Time

·2 min read

The analytics-led digital marketing company powered through COVID-19 to make it on the list of fastest-growing companies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading data-driven digital marketing company, has been featured for the 7th time on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The consistent success is especially noteworthy in light of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."This award is a testament to the relentless client focus that iQuantians demonstrate day in, day out to drive superior digital marketing results through the use of deep analytics," said Viswanatha Sastry Rachakonda, CEO. "As an independent digital marketing services company, driving consistently superior results is the only way that iQuanti can grow this quickly."

iQuanti was named to the Inc 5000 list for the 7th time.
iQuanti was named to the Inc 5000 list for the 7th time.

"Driving consistently superior results is the only way that iQuanti can grow this quickly" - Vish Sastry (CEO, iQuanti)

Founded in 2008, iQuanti offers a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise, and proprietary product offerings to help optimize global brands. Over the years, iQuanti has found success through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for niche verticals like banking and financial services and ecommerce.

Tony Hooper, SVP Client Services, elaborated on the company's success, noting that: "interestingly, narrowing our focus on our clients and their industries, while providing targeted solutions for the unique challenges they face, has enabled us to grow even faster."

About iQuanti
iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.

iQuanti has 350+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore and Singapore. The company further bolstered its global presence with two new offices in Singapore and Canada in 2021. The company was also previously recognized in the inaugural 'AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies' and the Fast 50 Asian American Business List.

For more information, visit iQuanti.com.

About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:
Reshma Muralidhar
reshma.muralidhar@iquanti.com

(PRNewsfoto/iQuanti)
(PRNewsfoto/iQuanti)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iquanti-makes-the-inc-5000-list-for-the-seventh-time-301357545.html

SOURCE iQuanti

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls 282 Points While Nasdaq Leads Downside; Home Depot Earnings Send Stock Lower

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 280 points in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also showed serious losses.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 12% on Tuesday after the online music platform reported its second-quarter financial results. Tencent Music's revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $1.2 billion. The gains were driven by a 40.6% surge in online music paying users, to 66.2 million, which fueled a 36.3% increase in revenue from music subscriptions, to $277 million.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

    Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday. What Happened: The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed it has trimmed its position in the legacy automaker GM by 10.44%, as it shed 60 mil

  • Americans Turn Against China Stocks as Crackdown Angst Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- For American investors, Chinese stocks are becoming the asset not to own.Influential investors like George Soros have trimmed their China exposure, and Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF no longer holds any such shares. Many others got hit with losses, according to their 13F filings. Betting against the country’s stocks was one of the most crowded trades among managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. In London, Marshall Wace -- one of the world’s largest hedge funds -- says Chinese ADRs are

  • Home Depot Stock Is Dropping Afte Earnings. Why Lowe’s Is Getting Hit Even Harder.

    Investors don't like Home Depot's same-store sales numbers---and they're antsy about Lowe's report, which comes out Wednesday.