U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,854.63
    -44.75 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,174.05
    -164.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,380.30
    -255.01 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.36
    -30.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    -0.99 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    -9.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    -0.0119 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    -0.1060 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0140 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2820
    +1.2020 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,561.86
    -254.93 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.93
    -0.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

iQuanti Wins "Best Social Media Campaign" at the Global Agency Awards 2022

·2 min read

The digital marketing company won the award for its campaign for NY&Co, an American workwear retail brand for women

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, the data and AI-led digital marketing company, won the "Best Social Media Campaign" award at the Global Agency Awards 2022. iQuanti was among ten companies nominated as finalists in the category. The award came for a campaign iQuanti designed and executed for its client NY&Co, an American workwear retailer for women.

(PRNewsfoto/iQuanti)
(PRNewsfoto/iQuanti)

"iQuanti helped us execute and deliver positive results, focused on prospecting new customers."  - Julie Lee, NY&Co

"Our focus is on using data and AI in driving superior performance in digital marketing," said Vish Sastry Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti. "This award is a testament to iQuantians' dedication to driving great results for our clients."

Kyle Lee, VP, Digital Solutions, who led the iQuanti team for NY&Co and the work on this campaign, spoke about the win, "The award recognizes the unique and innovative thinking the iQuanti team demonstrated to exceed our client's goals. The team adapted to new consumer behavior and ways of thinking during a very crucial holiday period."

Julie Lee, VP, Digital Marketing, NY&Co, added, "iQuanti takes risks and keeps testing. The team helped us execute and deliver positive results focused on prospecting new customers."

About iQuanti

Founded in 2008, iQuanti offers a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise, and proprietary product offerings to help optimize performance marketing for global brands. It ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge. iQuanti uses innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for niche verticals like banking and financial services, and retail and e-commerce.

With 500+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore, iQuanti has also been recognized in the inaugural 'AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies' and the Fast 50 Asian American Business List. It has been featured 7 times in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit iQuanti.com

About Global Agency Award

"Don't Panic Events" is one of the world's leading B2B and Industry Awards organizers who proudly own and deliver 35 awards annually around the globe. It celebrates and rewards excellence in search, social media, ecommerce, biddable media, marketing, web development, content marketing and digital excellence across the length and breadth of the digital and tech industry.

Media Contact:
Anjana Karthikeyan
anjana.karthikeyan@iquanti.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iquanti-wins-best-social-media-campaign-at-the-global-agency-awards-2022-301584032.html

SOURCE iQuanti

Recommended Stories

  • Uber leak shows past underhanded practices, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down new reports over Uber's unsavory practices in the past and what that means for the stock today.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • Twitter v. Musk: Tesla CEO to fight case in court that 'does not defer to billionaires'

    Elon Musk could have a particularly hard time fighting Twitter in Delaware Chancery Court.

  • Twitter deal: These are the legal issues Elon Musk faces after reneging on buyout

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down potential legal issues Elon Musk faces should Twitter follow through on its plans to take the Tesla CEO to court over breaking the buyout contract.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.

  • Russia's War Machine Still Getting Plenty of Cash From Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Note to the G-7 and the US Treasury Secretary: Russia is still raking it in from oil, even if its exports are showing signs of ebbing.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarAn increase in the rate of export duty charged on crude oil shipped out of Russia in July has hel

  • Alex Rodriguez on why he invested in insurance startup Ranger

    'I am frequently reminded of something...Warren Buffet said that has always stuck with me: he told me that I should get into the insurance business.'