iQuanti wins Great Place to Work® Certification™

·1 min read

The certification recognizes iQuanti's great culture, with 98% employees saying it is open, caring, and ethical

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a data-led digital marketing company, has been certified by Great Place to Work, a leading employee experience consultancy, in India and the US for the period of November 2022-23. iQuanti earned this recognition through a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work. In the survey conducted by the Great Place to Work, 85% of employees said that iQuanti was a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.

iQuanti certified as Great Place To Work
iQuanti certified as Great Place To Work

"This award is a recognition of the great culture that iQuantians have built" - Vish Sastry Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti.

"Great culture is driven by great employees. iQuanti is a warm, fun, fulfilling place to work at because iQuantians are warm, open-minded people with a passion for what they do. This award is a recognition of the great culture that iQuantians have built," said Viswanatha Sastry Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti.

98% of the employees also said iQuanti has a trusting, ethical culture and that management genuinely seeks and responds to employees' suggestions and ideas. Additionally, 98% said that they were given a lot of responsibility and that iQuantians cared about each other.

Founded in 2008, iQuanti helps firms drive stronger performance in digital marketing through deep data analytics. Its services include strategic consulting, digital analytics, and managing digital acquisition programs like SEO, paid search, and social. iQuanti combines cutting edge data expertise with deep vertical experience in industries such as financial services to drive superior results.

"This recognition validates our values-led approach to everything we do at iQuanti. We empower our people with autonomy and flexibility in doing their work, backed with a strong focus on continuous learning" said Anupam Pareek, iQuanti's global head of human resources.

Learn more about iQuanti's certification

About iQuanti

iQuanti is a digital marketing company that drives superior performance through a data and vertical focus. With 500+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore, iQuanti has been recognized eight times in the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit  https://www.iquanti.com/.

About Great Place to work

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition globally. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.  For more information, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/

Media Contact:
Anjana Karthikeyan
anjana.karthikeyan@iquanti.com
+9916251253

(PRNewsfoto/iQuanti)
(PRNewsfoto/iQuanti)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iquanti-wins-great-place-to-work-certification-301684875.html

SOURCE iQuanti

