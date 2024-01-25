Is IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Trading At A 30% Discount?
Key Insights
IQVIA Holdings' estimated fair value is US$304 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of US$213 suggests IQVIA Holdings is potentially 30% undervalued
Our fair value estimate is 23% higher than IQVIA Holdings' analyst price target of US$246
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$1.89b
US$2.11b
US$2.42b
US$2.73b
US$3.06b
US$3.30b
US$3.50b
US$3.67b
US$3.82b
US$3.96b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x7
Analyst x6
Analyst x2
Analyst x2
Analyst x2
Est @ 7.84%
Est @ 6.15%
Est @ 4.97%
Est @ 4.15%
Est @ 3.57%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6%
US$1.8k
US$1.8k
US$1.9k
US$2.0k
US$2.1k
US$2.1k
US$2.1k
US$2.0k
US$2.0k
US$1.9k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$20b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.0b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$75b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$75b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$36b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$55b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$213, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IQVIA Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.085. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for IQVIA Holdings
Strength
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For IQVIA Holdings, there are three fundamental elements you should assess:
Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for IQVIA Holdings we've flagged before making an investment in the company.
Future Earnings: How does IQV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
