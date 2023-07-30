IQVIA Holdings Insiders Sell US$2.4m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

In the last year, many IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IQVIA Holdings

The President of Corporate Strategy & Enterprise Networks, Kevin Knightly, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$202 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$226, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Kevin Knightly's stake.

Insiders in IQVIA Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

IQVIA Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at IQVIA Holdings. In total, President of Corporate Strategy & Enterprise Networks Kevin Knightly dumped US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does IQVIA Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IQVIA Holdings insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$323m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IQVIA Holdings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought IQVIA Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, IQVIA Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IQVIA Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

