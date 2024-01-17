IQVIA Holdings' (NYSE:IQV) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) share price is up 70% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 4.0% in that time.

While the stock has fallen 4.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, IQVIA Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 0.7% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 11% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that IQVIA Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling IQVIA Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 19% in the last year, IQVIA Holdings shareholders lost 4.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with IQVIA Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

