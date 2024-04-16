IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does IQVIA Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2023 IQVIA Holdings had debt of US$13.7b, up from US$12.7b in one year. However, it also had US$1.50b in cash, and so its net debt is US$12.2b.

How Strong Is IQVIA Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, IQVIA Holdings had liabilities of US$6.49b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$14.1b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.50b and US$3.41b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$15.7b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because IQVIA Holdings is worth a massive US$42.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

IQVIA Holdings's debt is 4.5 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.3 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, one redeeming factor is that IQVIA Holdings grew its EBIT at 11% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IQVIA Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, IQVIA Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for IQVIA Holdings was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. To be specific, it seems about as good at managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, as wet socks are at keeping your feet warm. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that IQVIA Holdings is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for IQVIA Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

