IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 71% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 23% over the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, IQVIA Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 42% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how IQVIA Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at IQVIA Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

IQVIA Holdings provided a TSR of 23% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 11% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IQVIA Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

