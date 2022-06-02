U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

IR Appoints Katrina Small as Chief People Officer

1 min read
SYDNEY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Katrina Small as Chief People Officer (CPO).

With this appointment, Katrina joins the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) at IR and will be responsible for strengthening the people and culture strategy as the business continues to transform and grow.

"Katrina is another stellar example of the company promoting from within. Our people-first approach underpins how we simplify complexity for our customers while living our core 'Tribe' behaviors. Since joining IR, Katrina has made key contributions to our people strategies. Her leadership attributes and experience position her well to align our team members with business and customer objectives. I am looking forward to working with Katrina as we continue to enhance our collaborative working environment and embrace hybrid working," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

Katrina has nearly two decades of extensive experience in HR disciplines, including Organizational Development, Workplace Culture & Talent Management, Health & Safety, Rewards & Recognition, and Employee Experience & Engagement. Her previous HR experience ranges across industries, having worked with organizations like Newell Brands, Virgin Australia, Qantas and Maia Financial.

"Our people are playing a crucial role in transforming IR to a hybrid and cloud solutions provider. I am pleased to have the opportunity to play a key role in attracting, developing, and inspiring our talent as we navigate our way in this hybrid workforce environment. I believe a culture of being human, fairness, wellness, diversity, and growth will propel our 'Tribe' forward and make IR an 'Employer of Choice'," said Katrina Small, CPO, IR.

