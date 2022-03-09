U.S. markets closed

IR Appoints Stuart Matthewman as Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read
  • IREHF

SYDNEY, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Stuart Matthewman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Stuart brings a wealth of marketing experience and capability, having led global teams for many years. He joined IR in 2014 and has risen through the ranks while strengthening the marketing function in his most recent role as Head of Marketing Communications. Stuart's appointment follows the decision by Kevin Ryder, who previously held the role, to step down. Kevin will continue his association with IR as a strategic advisor.

"I am excited to welcome Stuart into the executive team and proud of the fact we are promoting from within our IR tribe. Stuart's deep experience in marketing is matched by his passion for our customers and team members, making him the ideal person for this role," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR. "I would also like to pass on our appreciation to Kevin for his service and leadership over the past eight years. IR will continue to benefit from his counsel in an advisory role."

Reporting directly to the CEO, Stuart will be responsible for enhancing the IR brand and reputation, and evolving global go-to-market and communication strategies. "I am thrilled to be stepping into the CMO role to lead a world-class marketing team. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of IR's growth, as we live our purpose to create great when it matters most by placing customers at the centre of all we do", said Stuart Matthewman, CMO, IR.

Powered by the Prognosis platform, IR solutions enable customers to optimize data using on-premises, cloud, or hybrid capabilities.

IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)
IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)

SOURCE IR

