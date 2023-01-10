U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.50
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,591.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,147.25
    -38.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.30
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.84 (+3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8190
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,208.50
    -2.71 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.49
    +0.19 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,139.42
    +165.57 (+0.64%)
     

IR expands strategic partnership with LANcom in Taiwan

·2 min read

The expanded partnership provides LANcom customers with enhanced collaboration solutions and experience management capabilities.

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced its partnership with LANcom Networks Group, one of the largest communication and collaboration partners for Cisco in Taiwan. This partnership aims to provide detailed visibility and intelligence to customers through integrated monitoring and diagnostics for an improved end-user experience.

IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)
IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)

As organizations in Taiwan navigate new ways of hybrid working, this partnership enables companies that rely on voice, video, and collaboration technologies to enhance their end-user experience. It unlocks benefits to bring greater value by providing proactive IT system management.

Dropped calls or unrecorded calls increase financial risks for organizations. Certain industries, particularly Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), also face the risk of regulatory non-compliance costs. This partnership provides organizations access to Call Recording Assurance (CRA) along with unified communications monitoring, thus significantly reducing their risk. It blends in Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) capabilities enabling organizations to leverage better performance management of their solutions.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our footprint in Taiwan through this strategic partnership with LANcom. Together, we aim to provide local and global businesses in Taiwan with real-time visibility into their communications and collaboration ecosystems. This enables them to deliver a seamless end-user experience, a critical differentiator in today's complex working environments" said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

LANcom has been an IR reseller since 2016. The expanded partnership elevates the relationship between the two organizations and provides Cisco's and IR's solutions as a complete suite.

"We are delighted to partner with IR, to further support Cisco customers above and beyond the native monitoring tools they use. IR's Collaborate solution provides a single-pane-of-glass view of communications and collaboration ecosystems and delivers intelligent insights to enhance business performance. The partnership allows LANcom to enhance its existing offering by providing a one-stop UC and contact center solution," said Simon Lu, CEO, LANcom Networks Group.

 

SOURCE IR

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cannabis: Tilray has to ‘depend upon its own future’ amid regulation uncertainties, CEO says

    Tilray Brands Chairman and CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cannabis company's second-quarter earnings and growth outlook, while also commenting on the prospects of marijuana legalization amid a new Congress.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Why EV Stocks Charged Higher on Monday

    Electric vehicle stocks came to life on Monday morning as the market rose and investors poured back into growth and higher-risk stocks. It didn't hurt that an analyst made positive comments about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), giving bullish investors even the slightest reason to buy a stock that's been crushed in the last few months. Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way jumping as much as 14.4%, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) was up 7.2%, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 3.7%.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • Blackberry (BB) at CES 2023: A Look at Main Announcements

    Blackberry's (BB) IVY and QNX solution is leveraged by leading automakers and software developers.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Grayscale owner's woes could 'severely impact' crypto markets, report claims

    Investors are watching the movements of Digital Currency Group with trepidation, with one report warning that if the firm slides into further financial distress it 'could severely impact crypto markets'.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?

    Persistent supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a weak demand environment are weighing on Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) operations.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.