U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.34
    -41.66 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,010.64
    -146.05 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,921.69
    -192.10 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.71
    -23.90 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    +1.33 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.00
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.0230 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2820
    +0.2100 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,883.37
    -16.67 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.16
    -9.73 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

IR-Med Gains Momentum in 2022

·5 min read

Biotech company makes significant progress on its PressureSafe device, teeing up entry into U.S. market in 2023

ROSH PINNA, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "IR-MED" or the "Company" (OTCQB:IRME), an innovative medical device company that develops non-invasive, real-time detection devices that utilize Infrared Light Spectroscopy (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for use by healthcare professionals, today recaps a successful 2022 and forecasts consistent momentum in 2023.

IR-Med Logo
IR-Med Logo

During 2022, the company made substantial progress in developing non-invasive devices for various medical indications by detecting and measuring various biomarkers and molecules in human tissue and in the blood in real-time. Some notable achievements include:

Enhancing the PressureSafe Device: The company has completed its first-generation model of PressureSafe, a portable, handheld device that uses infrared technology (IR), spectral analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect pressure injuries early. Early-stage detection of pressure wounds have the potential to reduce or prevent patient suffering, simplify medical treatment, lower healthcare costs in nursing homes, hospitals and homecare settings and improve health quality. The device also plays a key role in addressing health equity and ensuring minority groups receive equal care since pressure injuries are more difficult to detect on darker skin tones.

Preparing to Enter the U.S. Market: Pending regulatory approvals, IR-Med entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with PI Prevention Care LLC (the "Distributor"), a newly-formed entity focused on marketing to the senior care facility, hospital and homecare markets. Equipped with a team of renowned industry experts to help scale the company, the Distributor is obligated to comply with minimum purchase requirements of the device and accompanying disposables.

Adding "Nobiotics" to Its Product Pipeline: IR-Med made progress on its proof of concept for a second product, currently referred to as Nobiotics, which will be an advanced, handheld device that provides healthcare practitioners with real-time information about a patient's ear infections. Doctors do not currently have an in-office, immediate tool to discern whether the cause of a patient's infection is viral or bacterial, which could impact decision-making when deciding to use antibiotics as treatment.

Announcing an Advisory Board Member: As the company shifts toward its first sales approach, IR-Med strengthened its corporate and advisory team by announcing Dr. David Dalton to its Scientific Advisory Board. He is a hall of fame CEO, entrepreneur, pharmaceutical executive and founder of over 40 companies. In his role, Dr. Dalton will support IR-Med with analyzing the benefits of the PressureSafe device for Hispanic and African American populations in the United States, two groups that suffer from pressure wounds nearly twice as much as the Caucasian population due to late diagnosis.

Raising Additional Funds: In late 2022, the company completed a private placement with gross proceeds totaling $3.6M. To date, the total investment in the company is just over $9M.

Looking ahead to 2023, IR-Med expects to submit the PressureSafe device for FDA approval during the second half of the year and to move forward with the development of the Nobiotics device. The company is also planning to expand usability studies for the PressureSafe device to in both leading Israeli and U.S. hospitals.

For more information on the company or its PressureSafe device, please visit https://www.ir-medical.com/.

About IR-Med

IR-MED Inc. is developing a non-invasive spectrographic analysis technology platform, allowing healthcare professions to detect, measure and monitor, in real time, different molecules in the blood, in human tissue, and in body fluids without any invasive procedures. The first product under development is a handheld optical monitoring device that is being developed to support early detection of pressure injuries (PI) to the skin and underlying tissue, regardless of skin tone as it calibrates personally to each patient's skin.

IR-MED's technology is being developed to allow accurate readings of biomarkers in a non-invasive method, that may provide caregiver the optimal decision support-system in cases where uncertainties disturb physicians in their decision processes.

IR-MED holds patents protecting its technology and innovations in the non-invasive tissue analysis, and in the modelling and analysis of subcutaneous tissue.

Yahalom 20, Z.H.R Industrial Zone,
PO Box 143, Rosh Pina, Israel 1231400,
Tel: (+972) 04-6555054

For additional information, please visit www.ir-medical.com  or follow IR-Medical on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR/FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of IR-Med are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, timing of product development, results of usability and other studies, FDA approval/clearance of products in development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and the other risks identified in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ir-med-gains-momentum-in-2022-301742266.html

SOURCE IR-Med

Recommended Stories

  • UK Apple Store workers sign first union contract

    Apple Store employees at a Glasgow shop are the first to unionize in the UK.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • This Could Cost Johnson & Johnson Billions in Profit

    The talc lawsuits create some risk for the business -- but is it enough of a reason to stay away from the stock?

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Why Anavex Life Sciences Stock Bolted Higher in January

    The biotech's shares have been steadily leaking higher following positive late-stage Alzheimer's disease trial results.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Vertex Stock Topples As Investors Seek Clearer Vision Of Future Despite Huge Profit Beat

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fourth-quarter sales divided analysts Wednesday as VRTX stock toppled on a lack of near-term catalysts.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Apple Revenue Declines for the First Time Since 2019. Time to Sell?

    The largest company in the world by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reported a troubling metric during its latest earnings report: declining revenue. What makes this so significant is that it hasn't reported a quarter where this happened since 2019, making investors ask the obvious question: Is it time to sell Apple stock? Since the start of 2023, Apple's stock has been on a tear, up nearly 19%.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist

    Up by a whopping 82% year to date, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is rapidly bouncing back after its poor showing in 2022. Let's explore some reasons why Tesla's shares could be a no-brainer buy. Despite its significant 2023 rally, Tesla's stock is still down 52% from its all-time high of roughly $410 reached in November 2021.

  • Prudential Financial (PRU) Q4 Earnings Miss, Decrease Y/Y

    Prudential Financial's (PRU) fourth-quarter results reflect a poor performance across most of the segments, lower premiums and net investment income, offset by lower expenses.