IRALOGIX & The Retirement Learning Center Ink Long-Term Co-Marketing Partnership

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRALOGIX, a leading provider of cloud-based technology to enable institutional partners to rapidly offer a hands-on, engagement-focused IRA program to clients today announced its partnership with The Retirement Learning Center, an industry leader in ERISA and IRA training and consulting services to over 41,000 financial professionals. The Retirement Learning Center will provide educational content and accredited courses to IRALOGIX customers.

"IRALOGIX was designed to help record keepers, advisors, banks and wealth providers in general service their clients of all sizes to provide them a better path to retirement. Aligning our efforts with The Retirement Learning Center helps with that mission" said Peter Littlejohn, CRO at IRALOGIX. "As the premier thought leader in the industry, The Retirement Learning Center has provided incredible services to the retirement industry for years. We are excited to align with such a knowledgeable team. Bringing real change and services to everyone seeking a better retirement is what Main Street needs. Working together provides for an all-star approach. We could not be more thrilled to be part of this team."

"IRALOGIX provides cutting-edge, white-labeled IRA programs that leverage institutionally-priced investments, coupled with professional advice and education. This offering is the "killer app" for advisors and their firms as they navigate the new rollover reality," said John Carl, President of The Retirement Learning Center. "Having IRALogix as a partner with their superior FinTech acumen and in-depth knowledge of the retirement industry will transform how we operate as a consulting and training organization. This partnership brings immense scale and efficiency to both thriving companies."

IRALOGIX is an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled, fully paperless, white label IRA record keeping and technology solutions. The company's proprietary technology enables any financial institution to customize IRA offerings and compete effectively in all segments of the IRA market. Through IRALOGIX's patented cloud-based technology, institutional clients have the choice to use their internal investment or advisory capabilities or select from a number of industry leading providers. IRALOGIX (www.iralogix.com) can complement market strategy, streamline IRA service options, and help expand business.

The Retirement Learning Center offers business building ERISA and IRA consulting services to the financial services industry. With over 180 years of combined retirement industry experience among their consultants, the Retirement Learning Center (www.retirementlc.com) has helped over 41,000 financial professionals provide expert guidance to clients.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iralogix--the-retirement-learning-center-ink-long-term-co-marketing-partnership-301493797.html

SOURCE IRALOGIX

