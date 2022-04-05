U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,829.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.00
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.96
    +1.68 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.74
    -0.89 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7740
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,661.15
    +516.45 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.37
    +13.11 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.67
    -13.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Iran Breakfast Cereals Market Reach USD 473.72 Million by 2029 | Global Iran Breakfast Cereals Industry Register a CAGR of 4.2% by (2022-2029)

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Iran Breakfast Cereals Market are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Shirin Maharana Company (Hong Kong), OBST S.A. (Poland), TakMakaron (Iran), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), ShirinAsal (Iran) and many more players profiled.

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iran breakfast cereals market size is predicted to reach USD 473.72 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 342.47 million in 2021 and USD 356.21 million in 2022. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Iran Breakfast Cereals Market, 2022-2029”. The rise of the global breakfast cereal market is essentially driving the breakfast cereal market in Iran. Due to the adoption of Western dietary trends, consumers across the country are favoring nutritious and on-the-go breakfast options. Healthy eating is being driven by the rising trend of reducing the risk of certain chronic diseases and preserving health and wellness via mindful consumption. As a result of this understanding, the demand for morning cereals has skyrocketed.

COVID-19 Impact-

Sudden Outbreak of Coronavirus to Disrupt Raw Material Supply Chains

The pandemic has boosted sales and demand for a variety of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including breakfast cereals that are considered vital in people's daily lives around the world. Consumers hurried to stores to stockpile critical groceries, resulting in a rise in packaged food sales in the early months. As the number of COVID-19 instances rises, people hoard non-perishable foods, such as breakfast cereals, to avoid leaving the house. The demand for ready-to-eat packaged foods has risen as a result. Many global morning cereal firms experienced a huge stock jump within a week after the lockout, according to reports.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

List of Key Market Players:

  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Shirin Maharana Company (Hong Kong)

  • OBST S.A. (Poland)

  • TakMakaron (Iran)

  • Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

  • ShirinAsal (Iran)

Segments-

On the basis of product type, the Iran breakfast cereals industry is bifurcated into hot cereals and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) cereals. By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Report Coverage-

The study covers both quantitative and qualitative market analysis. It also includes a thorough examination of demand, market size, market statistics, and growth rates for all the segments. An overview of the parent market, competitive landscape, market opportunity, and recent industry advancements, such as base expansion and major industry trends, are among the critical insights offered in the study.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

Drivers & Restraints-

Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience Food and On-The-Go Snacks

The rising popularity of convenience foods, on-the-go snacking, and ready-to-eat meals is fueling the expansion of the breakfast cereal market in Iran. Consumers desire for on-the-go items that deliver rapid nutrition and a sense of fullness in a busy schedule is mostly driven by modern-day stressed and chaotic lifestyles. Cereals are becoming a popular breakfast choice due to their quick preparation time and satisfying taste. Breakfast cereal demand is projected to be driven by the country's tendency of westernization. However, the rising demand for whole grain and organic products puts the breakfast cereal business at risk of price variations in cereal grains, which may eventually impede the Iran breakfast cereals market growth.

According to the IFIC's food and health survey, consumers buying food products for good health effects grew to 60% in 2020, up from 55% in 2015. The graphical representation depicts a favorable shift in healthy food purchasing patterns due to an increased understanding of the impact of food consumption on overall health and wellness. Consumer demand for healthier foods to maintain overall health and lower the risk of certain lifestyle-related chronic health disorders is also propelling the market. Iran is predicted to have the second-highest per capita disposable income in the Middle East, after the UAE, according to industry sources. Consumers can now spend more on healthy products to maintain and improve their health due to increased per capita income levels. In the food aisles, shoppers continue to seek healthier alternatives. Micronutrient-fortified foods, such as vitamins and minerals, are gaining popularity as a way to combat micronutrient shortages and promote general health.

Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Iran Breakfast Cereals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • RTE Cereals

        • Hot Cereals

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Partnership with Relevant Stakeholders to Gain Market Dominance

Imports from global companies such as Kellogg's Company and Nestle S.A. dominate the Iran breakfast cereals market share. Kellogg's Company and Nestle S.A. control roughly 65-75% of the breakfast cereal market in Iran. Kellogg's is the market leader in Iran, according to our early discussions with industry experts, with a market share of 50-54%.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Breakfast Cereal Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Hot Cereal, RTE (ready-to-eat) Cereals), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Retailers), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Breakfast Drink Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gluten-Free, Starch, Lactose-Free, High Fiber, High Protein), By Flavor (Banana, Strawberry, Coffee, Chocolate, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn| Facebook |Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChin

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Trouble Is Brewing Under the Stock Market’s Surface, BTIG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, a telltale sign that investors remain hesitant to pour money into riskier corners of the market, according to BTIG, a U.S. brokerage firm. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Why Workhorse Group, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks All Jumped Today

    The stocks of three struggling electric vehicle (EV) companies are jumping today. Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are down between 60% and 70% in the last 12 months. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Workhorse, Lordstown, and Canoo shares were up 12.7%, 17.1%, and 14.9%, respectively.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.