Iran calls on Britain to immediately release its seized supertanker - IRNA

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Iran called on Britain to immediately release its oil tanker which British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion that it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state news agency IRNA.

"This is a dangerous game and has consequences ... the legal pretexts for the capture are not valid ... the release of the tanker is in all countries' interest ... Foreign powers should leave the region because Iran and other regional countries are capable of securing the regional security," Mousavi said.

Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released by Britain. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Nick Macfie)