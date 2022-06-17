Iran Construction Equipment Market to Reach $411 million by 2028. Around 9,029 Units of Construction Equipment will be Sold - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Iran construction equipment market was valued at $256.7 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $411 million by 2028.

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Iran construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Government investments in road construction, infrastructure development, housing projects, smart cities, and the development of Eastern and Southern Corridors of the country expect to have a higher impact on the demand for excavators and backhoe loaders than other earthmoving equipment in Iran.



Iran Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2028) $256.7 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $ 411 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 7% MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2028) 9,029 Units Sales HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 TYPE Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Road Construction Equipment END-USERS Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others

Transport And Urban Infrastructure Development Boosting Construction Sector

In 2022, the Iranian government announced 48 industrial and infrastructure projects worth $19 billion, which will help to restart the economy. 15 transportation infrastructure projects worth $47.6 million and 8 other projects worth $12.2 million were completed in the aviation sector, which include the development and improvement of flight levels and airports of Bandar Abbas, Zahedan, Saravan, and Khorramabad. Hence, the rise in infrastructure development activities in Iran expects to drive the demand for construction equipment in the market.

Key Highlights

Iran construction equipment market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period (2022-2028) with high demand for excavators in the earthmoving segment due to factors such as increased government investment in development of highways, railways, metro, hydraulics, airport & renewable energy projects in 2021.

According to the World Bank Group, Iran’s economy expects to contract by 5.3% by 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, at the end of 2020, the size of Iran’s economy declined by 83% as compared with 2017.

In 2022, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister, Rostam Qasemi, inaugurated 500 projects in ports and navigation, development of roads and road transports, rails, airports, and construction fields coupled with meteorology across the country.

The Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that 29 projects in mines and mining industries are ready for inauguration across the country in 2021.

In 2021, Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company (IMPASCO) announced that the organization will soon inaugurate 23 development projects in mines and mining industries. These projects worth over $355 million would create direct jobs for 1,053 persons and indirect jobs for 2,655 persons.

The Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Khojastehmehr, had put the gas production capacity at around 1 billion cu m/day which could reach 1.5 billion cu m/day in the next 10 years. According to an announcement by the NIOC, the next round of Iran nuclear talks could swing the global oil supply by 1.5 million b/d in 2022.

The Iranian government aims to complete over 2,423 miles of new railways and roads by 2022 to boost the economy and improve investments in the energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

In 2020, Iran produced less than 2 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil, an almost 40-year low in Iran’s production levels according to our analysis, which we updated in July.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, XCMG, Volvo, SANY, Hitachi Construction Equipment, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Liebherr, JCB, Kubota, Zoomlion and Kobelco are prominent vendors which accounts for major share in Iran construction equipment market.

Market leaders Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kubota, Hitachi Construction Equipment, and Volvo Construction Equipment accounted for roughly 32% of the overall construction equipment market share in 2021.

Iran Construction Equipment Market Segmentation

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)



End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

XCMG

SANY

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Hitachi

Liebherr

Kobelco

Zoomlion

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Terex Corporation

LIUGONG

Yanmar

CASE Construction Equipment

Distributors Profile

Arya Heavy Machinery

VAJEH MACHINE ZAGROS CO

Geran Mehr Part

Parsian Pishro Sanat

ABKOUH

Faraz Machine Co

