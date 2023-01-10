U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,610.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,184.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.85
    +0.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.12
    +0.99 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8400
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,261.90
    +6.79 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.19
    +1.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,709.14
    -15.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Iran executions amount to 'state sanctioned killing': UN rights chief

·1 min read

GENEVA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief said that the death penalty was being weaponised by Iran's government to strike fear into the population and stamp out dissent, saying the executions amounted to "state sanctioned killing".

"The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights – such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations - amounts to state sanctioned killing," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement, saying the executions violated international human rights law.

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests and more have since been sentenced to death. The U.N. Human Rights office has received information that two further executions are imminent, the statement said. (Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers)

