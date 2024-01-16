Iran Hits ‘Israeli Spy Base’ in Iraq as Mideast Tensions Worsen

(Bloomberg) -- Iran attacked what it said was an Israeli spy base in Iraq with missiles, its first direct strike on Israeli interests since the start of the war in Gaza and a move that escalates the region’s conflicts.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed the “espionage headquarters” of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service in Iraqi Kurdistan late on Monday, according to a statement from state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Israel has not commented and rarely does with such incidents.

It marks the first time Tehran has publicly said it’s attacked an Israeli target since Hamas’s Oct. 7 incursion and the subsequent war in Gaza, which has spread to involve Iran-backed militias from Gaza to Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the strike near Erbil, the Financial Times reported, quoting Kurdish authorities. Peshraw Dizayi, a prominent local businessman who worked with real estate and security services companies, was among the dead, AP reported.

Iran acted “in response to the Israeli assassination of a number of commanders of the IRGC and the resistance front,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

The US government condemned “Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability.”

Iraq’s federal government also criticized the “Iranian aggression”. There’s been no comment from the semi-autonomous Kurdish government.

The Israel-Hamas war has spilled over into Iraq. US bases there — which house around 2,000 American troops — have come under attack several times from Iran-backed militias. The US has struck back at some targets in Iraq, which Baghdad has said violates its sovereignty.

Tehran has launched multiple strikes on Iraq’s Kurdistan region since late 2022 to counter what it says are national security threats. Iran has accused separatist Kurdish groups in the region of collaborating with foreign security services against it.

Israel has in the past used facilities in northern Iraq to gather intelligence on Iran, its sworn enemy, according to multiple reports.

ISIS Strikes

The IRGC also destroyed “gathering places” of ISIS commanders in Syria during Monday’s overnight strikes, according to IRNA. It said they were responsible for deadly bombings in Iran’s Kerman on Jan. 3 that killed almost 100 people.

Read More: About the General Whose Grave Was Site of Iran Blasts: QuickTake

ISIS, an extremist Sunni group that fought Shia-dominated Iran in the Syrian civil war, claimed responsibility for the Kerman attack. Iran said at the time that it was targeted for its anti-Israel and anti-US stance.

