Iran nuclear chief says Natanz site hit by "terrorist" act - TV

·1 min read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - An accident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was the result of a "terrorist" act, the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV.

He said the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needed to deal with what he called nuclear terrorism. He added that Iran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators, TV reported.

Iran said earlier on Sunday that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived for his first visit in Jerusalem amid nuclear talks in Vienna and growing tensions between Israel and Iran. Why it matters: Austin met his counterpart Benny Gantz and will meet later with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss Iran and regional security issues. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn recent weeks there have been a number of attacks between Israel and Iran in the Red Sea and the Gulf.Netanyahu has said Israel will not be bound by any new nuclear deal.What they are saying: In press statements after the meeting, Gantz said Israel will work with the Biden administration to make sure any future nuclear deal preserves the interests of the world, prevent a nuclear arms race and protect Israel.Austin didn’t mention Iran in his statement and stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to Israel’s security.Driving the news: Early Sunday, Iran announced “an accident” occurred at its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said the accident occurred in the electricity distribution system of the Natanz enrichment facility.He said the cause of the incident is under investigation but stressed there were no casualties and no pollution was caused by the accident.In recent hours, Israeli media speculated that it was not an accident and that the power outage could have been caused by a cyber-attack. The head of Iran's atomic energy organization Ali Akbar Salehi said the incident in the facility in Natanz "was an act of terrorism." He didn't put the blame on anybody but stressed Iran reserves the right to respond. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    The Ukrainian military said that a soldier was killed and another seriously wounded in artillery fire from Russia-backed separatist rebels Sunday, as hostilities rise sharply in the country’s east. As of the reported attack, Ukraine says 27 soldiers have been killed in the east this year, more than half the number who died in all of 2020. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks and Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border.

  • How Putin or Xi Could Blow It All Up for Biden

    GettyJoe Biden is on a roll. His approval rating is higher than his predecessor’s ever was. Almost three-quarters of Americans think he’s doing a good job handling the COVID pandemic. Sixty percent approve of his handling of the economy.So now is the time for him to start looking at what could go wrong, and turning his attention past our borders. It’s no coincidence that the one area where Biden’s ratings lag is at our southern border, where his efforts to fix the problems his predecessor exacerbated have hit problem after problem, all of them magnified by the knowledge of desperate immigrants that Donald Trump is gone.But that’s not the only place where the world is going to come knocking and, as Biden’s predecessors know, the results are often problematic. Barack Obama was elected to get us out of George W. Bush’s wars and in his first year he discovered how tough that would be and ended up actually increasing our troop levels in Afghanistan (over the objections of his vice president). George Bush was doing fine until Sept. 11, 2001. Bill Clinton’s first foreign crisis also took place in his first year in office with the Battle of Mogadishu and the notorious Black Hawk Down incident. George H.W. Bush’s first year in office saw both the Tiananmen Square uprising and massacre and a wave of revolutions in the satellite states of the crumbling Soviet Union that transformed the geopolitical landscape.It’s a very different world today, but two unfolding situations involving Russia and China, still America’s most significant international rivals, point to the challenges ahead for Biden. Russia has in recent weeks increased troop and military resource deployment on the Crimean peninsula and along the Russian-Ukrainian border. And China has increased aggressive posturing toward Taiwan and within the South and East China Seas that has Asian and U.S. military leaders deeply concerned.While neither a Russian invasion of Ukraine nor a Chinese attack on Taiwan is considered the most likely near-term consequence of their saber-rattling, it does not make these situations less risky. In both cases, that is because the stakes for the U.S., our interests and allies are very high and our effective options are limited. It should also be emphasized that in both cases, the possibility of military action by our adversaries is not zero.In Ukraine, multiple recent diplomatic talks involving, in different combinations, the Russians, Ukrainians, Germans, French, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have been unproductive. Unsurprisingly, the Russians have said that their actions “should absolutely not concern anyone. Russia does not constitute a threat to any country in the world.” Also unsurprisingly, given their track record, their words were greeted with disbelief. Ukraine’s military is on alert. Nerves are frayed.With regard to Taiwan and disputed territory in the South and East China Sea, fears are based on years of gradually accelerating build-up of Chinese capabilities. China’s navy has been expanded. Deployments and over-flights in and around disputed areas have grown. Chinese rhetoric has ranged from unapologetic to downright confrontational. Last month, the top U.S. commander in the region told a Senate hearing that he expected the threat against Taiwan could come to a head within the next six years. But serious problems seem certain much sooner. Just days ago, China announced that drills of its carrier group near Taiwan will become regular events and the U.S. responded with a visit of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the area for the second time this year.Were Russia to seek to expand its control in Ukraine or China to intentionally or otherwise trigger a conflict around Taiwan or disputed islands in waters it claims, the consequences would be a major crisis.The Biden administration has been actively engaged on both fronts. The president spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky days ago. Days before that, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart and said the U.S. supported the Ukraine “in the face of Russia’s on-going aggression.” During a recent trip to Asia the secretary of state made it clear the U.S. would not stand for Chinese “coercion and aggression” and raised Chinese hackles when he referred to Taiwan as a country. In bilateral meetings, the U.S. underscored these points. As recently as this week, the U.S. expressed solidarity with the Philippines in opposition to the provocative encroachment of Chinese vessels in Philippine waters.Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are, at least to some degree, testing the Biden administration to see how they will respond to these threats. So far, they have seen clarity and resolute toughness. But, the reality is that whatever our pronouncements and stated policies might be, the U.S. is unlikely to enter directly into military action to defend either Ukraine or Taiwan. The potential risk of rapid escalation, major losses and global conflict are just too high.That means that the Biden team must head off these crises before they get to that point. They must forge a united front with allies to show that the negative repercussions for aggression would be great and that the US will not be isolated. They need to make it clear that there are red lines short of actual aggression that will trigger heavy sanctions. They need to underscore that they will provide active support to strengthen the defense of all of our allies in the region. They need to increase military readiness in a way that sends a clear message. And, above all, they need to find diplomatic means of defusing these tensions.Should they fall short on any of these fronts, even without war, these conflicts could ramp up to become major distractions, create tension with allies and/or produce an appearance of weakness or ineffectiveness back home. So far, Biden and his team have made the right moves. They have particularly distinguished themselves from Trump with their embrace both of multilateralism and diplomacy and, at the same time, have surprised some with the clarity and strength of their responses to the Chinese and the Russians.But, the rub when it comes to foreign policy is that the U.S. does not hold all the cards. An over-reaching Putin seeking to build support back home may resort to his familiar ploy of seeking a win in Russia’s near abroad. Naval and air encounters in China’s neighborhood can easily produce accidental clashes and consequent escalation. China has also been more brutal in Hong Kong and its Northwest recently, suggesting that it is not much swayed by global public opinion.These are not the only potential international risks that could make life complicated for President Biden. North Korea remains a risk. Tensions in the Persian Gulf remain high. The likelihood of setbacks in Afghanistan as we dial back our presence is also great. In addition, the COVID pandemic is raging around the world which could produce recession, tensions over vaccines, humanitarian crises and more.History and the current reality collaborate to offer a compelling reminder therefore, that if Joe Biden wants to build on his successes to date or maintain his momentum on his domestic agenda, he will have to be attentive to the kind of looming dangers worldwide that have undone even the most capable of his predecessors.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter China's influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announced the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021" on Thursday. It includes a range of diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China members of both political parties.

    Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to make batteries in Georgia, a person briefed on the matter says. LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement, ending the need for President Joe Biden to intervene in the dispute, the person said Saturday. The U.S. International Trade Commission decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and that SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s top nuclear official said an incident at the country’s largest uranium enrichment facility was an act of “nuclear terrorism” by opponents of talks between the Islamic Republic and world powers to revive a landmark 2015 accord.Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said the disruption at the Natanz facility that’s home to thousands of gas centrifuges, showed there was an attempt to thwart both Iran’s atomic progress and the ongoing diplomacy in Vienna, state TV reported.He didn’t elaborate, but in the past Iran has largely blamed Israel for attacks on its nuclear infrastructure and the killing of prominent Iranian atomic scientists.The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear deal and doesn’t want the U.S. to lift sanctions on Tehran without a new deal that addresses its ballistic missiles and regional proxy forces that have fought Israel. The two countries have in recent weeks accused each other of targeting their shipping.Earlier on Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the AEOI, said the incident at Natanz was linked to problems at a power grid and “caused no casualties or pollution,” state TV said, adding that the exact cause was being investigated.New CentrifugesIran said it had started injecting uranium gas into new centrifuges at Natanz on Saturday, followed by “mechanical testing” of the IR-9 devices.The latest disruption is the second suspicious incident at Natanz in less than a year. Last July, an explosion and fire caused significant damage to an outbuilding that contained an assembly line for centrifuge machines, officials said at the time, blaming sabotage and foreign interference.In 2010, Natanz was the target of a major cyber attack using the Stuxnet computer virus that has been widely blamed on Israel and the U.S.Israel has also been blamed for several assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists inside the country over the past decade. The latest killing came in November, when the country’s most senior atomic expert died in a roadside ambush on the outskirts of Tehran.European nations are leading the efforts to negotiate a U.S. return to the 2015 deal that curbed Iran’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief, before then-President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.(Updates with comments from top nuclear official.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was at an “inflection point” with stronger growth and hiring ahead thanks to rising vaccinations and powerful policy support, but that Covid-19 remains a threat.“We feel like we’re at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in an interview conducted Wednesday.A short segment of the interview was shown during the network’s “Face the Nation” show on Sunday. The complete interview will air later in the day.“The principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again. It’s going to be smart if people could continue to socially distance and wear masks,” Powell said.Fed officials have repeatedly stressed that the U.S. economy continues to need aggressive monetary policy support as it recovers from the pandemic, even as the outlook brightens amid widening vaccinations. That dovish view has helped power U.S. stocks to fresh record highs as investors shrug off inflation concerns amid powerful aid from Washington.“What we’re seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point. And that’s because of widespread vaccination and strong fiscal support, strong monetary policy support,” Powell said. Minutes of the central bank’s March meeting released April 7 said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. That refers to the tests they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.Their latest forecasts show officials don’t expect to raise interest rates from near zero before the end of 2023, even as they sharply upgraded projections for growth and employment this year.Powell was put on the Fed board by President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and elevated to the central bank’s helm by his successor Donald Trump, a Republican. His four-year term as chair expires in February and he’s given no indication that he wouldn’t serve a second stint if asked by Democratic President Joe Biden.Powell, 68, has repeatedly deflected questions over whether he’d like to stay in the job.Biden, whose team could start considering the choice of Fed chair in the coming months, said last week that he’d not spoken with Powell since becoming president out of respect for the Fed’s independence.Trump repeatedly applied public pressure on Powell and the Fed via Twitter and in speeches, drawing rebukes from around the world for interfering with the world’s most powerful monetary authority.(Updates with additional Powell quote in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Ramsey Clark, the attorney general in the Johnson administration who became an outspoken activist for unpopular causes and a harsh critic of U.S. policy, has died. Clark, whose father, Tom Clark, was attorney general and U.S. Supreme Court justice, died on Friday at his Manhattan home, a family member, Sharon Welch, announced to media outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

    Robert Shook, 38, was shot in the driveway of the Rock Hill, South Carolina home where he had been working, the York County sheriff said, and he died from his wounds on Saturday. The gunman, whom officials identified as Phillip Adams, 32, opened fire at the home of doctor Robert Lesslie, killing Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, and James Lewis, 38, another air conditioning technician, the county sheriff's office said.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday blasted a pending Senate inquiry on his handling of a record-breaking COVID-19 outbreak, which global health officials compared to a "raging inferno." Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso ruled late on Thursday that enough senators had signed on to a proposed inquiry on the government's pandemic response to launch the probe despite stalling by Senate leadership. "It's a stitch-up between Barroso and the leftists in the Senate to wear out the government," Bolsonaro told supporters outside his residence, accusing the judge of "politicking."

    All three indexes have rocketed to new all-time highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the charge. At its best, the Nasdaq more than doubled in just 11 months' time. A number of factors, including sector rotation, higher Treasury yields, and valuation concerns, have weighed heavily on some of the market's growth stocks of late.

    Nervous. Worried. Used to it. Ask a civilian on either side of the frontline in eastern Ukraine how they feel living in the middle of the longest running European war since 1945, and they will usually answer with some combination of those words. But over the past few weeks, the fears have grown that this delicate status quo is about to collapse into another all-out war. "It is really tense," said Yuri, a retired police officer who lives in Russian-backed-separatist-controlled Donetsk. "After seven years of war people are used to it all. We might be able to hear shelling at the front but in the city centre we just get on with our lives. "But everyone is nervous. We have always been able to hear fighting in Marinka and Yasinavata, but recently it has been getting more and more frequent. Summer was quiet, autumn was quiet, and now this," he said. The war in Eastern Ukraine broke out exactly seven years ago this month, when local separatists assisted and directed by Russian volunteers and regular troops seized control of large chunks of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and declared independence.

    Myanmar security forces killed at least 82 people during anti-coup protests in the town of Bago on Friday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. What they're saying: "It is like genocide," Myanmar Now news outlet quoted protester organizer Ye Htut as saying, per Reuters. "They are shooting at every shadow."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat happened: Security forces fired rifle grenades at protesters in Bago, 55 miles northeast of Yangon, before dawn on Friday and continued their attack into the afternoon, Myanmar Now reported, according to Reuters. Details of the attack weren't immediately available because "security forces piled up bodies in the Zeyar Muni pagoda compound and cordoned off the area," Reuters reported, citing witnesses and domestic media outlets. The United Nations in Myanmar tweeted on Saturday it was "following events in Bago with reports of heavy artillery being used against civilians and medical treatment being denied to those injured." The UN called on security forces to allow medical teams to treat those injured and demanded the violence "cease immediately." The big picture: More than 701 people, including dozens of children, have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup, according to AAPP. Thousands have been detained.Junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun said in a news conference this week that the military recorded 248 civilian and 10 police deaths, per Reuters. He also denied that security forces were using automatic weapons and defended their actions.The U.S. ambassador to the UN on Friday called for the international community to take "concrete action" against Myanmar's military, including imposing an arms embargo and sanctions, per AP. “I say categorically, we cannot — we simply cannot — allow the military to destabilize the region once again through its unrelenting campaign of violence, their campaign of repression, and especially — especially — against the backdrop of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.Go deeper: Myanmar's ex-U.K. ambassador says military attaché occupied embassy, locked him outLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    The presidents of Ukraine and Turkey stressed the importance of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the de-escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine and security in the Black Sea following a meeting Saturday in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Turkey came amid renewed tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014. Russia has reinforced its troops along the border and warned Ukraine against trying to retake separatist-controlled territory.

    The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday countries in the Middle East and Central Asia need to curb their financing requirements, as a surge in government debt, exacerbated by the pandemic, threatens recovery prospects.

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning following another record-setting session on Wall Street.

    Austin spoke by phone with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana while Austin was flying from Washington to Israel to begin an international trip. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin and Lorenzana discussed the situation in the South China Sea and the recent massing of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, which has drawn criticism from Manila. China has said its vessels are there for fishing.

    Canada is shifting its vaccination campaign to target frontline workers, moving away from a largely age-based rollout as the country tries to get a handle on the raging third wave of the pandemic. Canada's approach thus far has left unvaccinated many so-called "essential workers," like daycare providers, bus drivers and meatpackers, all of whom are among those at higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. Targeting frontline workers and addressing occupation risk is vital if Canada wants to get its third wave under control, says Simon Fraser University mathematician and epidemiologist Caroline Colijn, who has modelled Canadian immunization strategies and found "the sooner you put essential workers [in the vaccine rollout plan], the better."

    The company will not issue any new shares in its initial public offering (IPO), instead it will sell its shares by means of a direct listing. According to its IPO filing it is selling 114.9 million shares directly to the public.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. bond investors eager for the government to sell more of its longest-dated debt appear to have gotten their way.A bond auction on Tuesday will include a 1 billion-pound ($1.37 billion) offering of gilts maturing in 2071 with more scheduled for sale in June. Minutes of a conference call with the Debt Management Office last month revealed investors asked for more of the bonds because there isn’t enough to go around. It also cited dealers reporting strong demand for the longest-dated gilts.The success of Britain’s vaccination roll-out and plans to gradually reopen the economy have pressured gilts, lifting 50-year yields to their highest since 2019 last month. That’s now unleashing appetite among money managers to pile back in looking for income-bearing assets to match liabilities .The same dealers have also been reluctant to sell their inventory of long-maturity debt this year back to the Bank of England as part of its quantitative easing program in another sign of anticipated demand. This suggests they don’t want to be caught short of any bonds should investors want to buy from them.Also pushing the strong demand theme, oversubscription rates for bonds maturing in 50 years have been the highest on record since the end of last year.“With the U.K. market having most aggressively priced the re-opening story in Europe, even a mild re-assessment of the re-opening and vaccination story, should see gilts recapture some lost ground,” said Megan Muhic, a strategist at RBC Europe Limited.Next WeekEuro area bond issuance from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands is expected to total 12 billion euros next week according to Commerzbank AG; Danske Bank A/S flags that Ireland could sell a new 20-year bond through banks; Italy, Finland and Portugal pay redemptions of about 29 billion euros and coupons of over 2 billion eurosIn the U.K., the Debt Management Office will sell 1 billion pounds of its longest conventional gilt which matures in 2071 and 600 million pounds of a 30-year inflation-linked bond; the Bank of England will buy back 4.4 billion pounds of debt in three operationsData for the coming week in the euro area and Germany is thin and mostly backward-looking, with the exception of the ZEW survey numbers for April on TuesdayU.K. data is also slim with February GDP due on TuesdayECB policy maker speeches are scheduled from Isabel Schnabel, Fabio Panetta and Luis de Guindos all on Wednesday before a self-imposed quiet period kicks in ahead of the following week’s monetary policy decisionBOE policy maker Silvana Tenreyro speaks on Monday followed by Jonathan Haskel on Wednesday and Jonathan Cunliffe on FridayDBRS Ltd. reviews France on FridayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.