U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -16.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,739.00
    -53.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,083.00
    -100.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.30
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    +1.11 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.06
    +0.91 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0500
    +0.0770 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,264.71
    -907.71 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.33
    -2.55 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.35
    +3.98 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Iran Places First Crypto-Funded Import Order, Worth $10M: Report

Sandali Handagama
·1 min read
Rainer Puster / EyeEm

Iran registered its first import order to be paid in crypto since the government, strapped for foreign currencies due to sanctions, amended digital assets legislation to allow locally mined cryptocurrencies to be used for purchases.

  • The order is valued at $10 million, the Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

  • The report cited a tweet from Alireza Peyman-Pak, an official at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, which said (in Farsi) that by the end of September, Iran's "use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries."

  • In 2019, the government legalized crypto mining in the country. It still strictly regulates the sector and cracked down on local miners over energy use last year.

Read more: Iran Amends Law to Allow Imports to Be Funded With Cryptocurrency



Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Buys 36MW Facility and 3,400 Machines in Georgia for $25.1M

    The Las Vegas miner continues to snatch up opportunities in a market ripe for mergers and acquisitions.

  • Zipmex to Restart Ether, Bitcoin Withdrawals in the Next Few Days

    Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex will release ether (ETH) to users' wallets on Aug 11 with bitcoin (BTC) following a week later, having blocked customers from taking direct custody of their coins last month.

  • Markets: Bitcoin loses steam, Ether continues run higher in late Asia trading

    Bitcoin fell back in late afternoon trading on Tuesday in Asia, losing steam after a run up of more than 4% in the past seven days. Ethereum continued its rally amid the buzz around the so-called “merge” when it shifts from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, gaining more than 12% week-on-week. Polkadot and Solana fell back after […]

  • Warning energy bills to hit over £4,200 a year in January

    The Cornwall Insight estimate means the average household could pay £355 a month, up from 164 currently.

  • Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved

    The move will allow Chinese investors to trade directly in the stock and should foster a more diversified investor base.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares

    Insiders used the rally in the markets in July to take some money off the table it would seem. The ratio of insider selling compared to insider buying moved to its highest level in 2022. A director just picked up nearly $1.5 million of new shares, a purchase that followed a dismal second-quarter earnings report that sent the stock down about 20%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces Key Inflation Report; Covid Vaccine Maker Crashes On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action ahead of Wednesday's inflation report — the consumer price index.

  • China Graft Probes Stem From Anger Over Failed Chip Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership has grown increasingly frustrated with a years-long failure to develop semiconductors that can replace US circuitry, an embarrassment capped by a flurry of anti-graft probes into top industry officials and the $9 billion rescue of Tsinghua Unigroup.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsSenior o

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillThe tax and energy bill passed S

  • 'Bastards and scum': Ex-Russian President Medvedev broadcasts dark Kremlin ambitions

    Once known as a moderating influence within the Kremlin, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has emerged as a bellicose presence, using lengthy social media posts to justify the invasion of Ukraine, revise 20th century history and threaten the West with nuclear war.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans

    The Democrats' budget bill addresses some big problems: Climate change, energy security, health-care costs, tax fairness, budget deficits, and inflation

  • Automakers say U.S. Senate bill will jeopardize 2030 EV targets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation's chief executive, John Bozzella, adding the bill "will also jeopardize our collective target of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030." The group had warned Friday that most EV models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill.

  • Inflation Reduction Act: What the Democrats’ bill does for climate change, drug prices and corporate taxes

    Here's a look at some of the major provisions in the bill, which could have some big changes for the U.S. economy

  • Biden to sign bill to boost U.S. chips, compete with China

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign a bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts. The White House is touting investments that chip companies are making even though it remains unclear when the U.S. Commerce Department will write rules for reviewing grant awards and how long it will take to underwrite projects. The chief executives of Micron, Intel, Lockheed Martin, HP and Advanced Micro Devices will attend the signing, set for 10 a.m. EDT, as will cabinet officials and auto industry and union leaders, including United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, the White House said.

  • Toilet photos undercut Trump claim he never tried to flush presidential records

    New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos on Monday that appear to show that former President Donald Trump did indeed try to dispose of documents by ripping them up and placing them in toilets.

  • What’s in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Bill

    Though their path to success was littered with false starts, abandoned proposals and last-minute compromises, Democrats finally passed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act after a marathon legislative session this past weekend, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote Sunday in an evenly divided Senate. “After more than a year of hard work, the Senate is making history,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said shortly before the final vote, in which all Republicans voted

  • The US senate just passed a massive $430 billion bill to fight climate change, reduce drug costs — and these stocks are buzzing because of it

    Green stocks are back in the green.

  • Exxon Mobil's Nigeria asset sale hits regulatory hurdle

    Nigeria's petroleum regulator said on Tuesday it stood by its refusal to approve Exxon Mobil's $1.28 billion sale of shares in its Nigerian unit to Seplat after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the transaction. Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) head, Gbenga Komolafe, said under a new petroleum law passed last year, the petroleum minister can only grant consent for such an acquisition upon recommendation from the commission.

  • AP Explains: FBI searches Trump's Florida estate

    The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter. (Aug. 9)