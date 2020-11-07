U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,509.44
    -1.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,323.40
    -66.78 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,895.23
    +4.30 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,644.16
    -15.89 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    37.49
    -1.30 (-3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.50
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    +0.51 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8200
    +0.0440 (+5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.3610
    -0.2390 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,519.44
    +4.78 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    302.63
    +5.06 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,910.02
    +3.84 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,325.23
    +219.95 (+0.91%)
     

Iran reports record daily COVID-19 cases, announces new curbs

·1 min read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iran announced new lockdown curbs on Saturday after registering a record daily number of COVID-19 cases and another 423 deaths from the disease in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

The latest Health Ministry data, which registered 9,450 new infections in the last 24 hours, took the total number of confirmed cases to 673,250 and raised the death toll to 37,832, a ministry spokeswoman told state television.

Iran's government recently imposed new restrictions as the country battles a third wave of the virus, and President Hassan Rouhani announced further measures on Saturday.

Starting on Tuesday, for one month, all non-essential businesses will have to close at 6 p.m. (Editing by Helen Popper)

