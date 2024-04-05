Iran Reprisal Fears, Kashkari Warning Spark Selloff in EM Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market equities fell as an oil-price spike driven by Middle East tensions brought back inflation concerns and a Federal Reserve official raised doubts whether the US central bank can cut interest rates this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for EM equities fell 0.4% and pared this week’s gains to less than 0.2%, which would be its third week of gains, before the release of monthly US jobs data. Most EM currencies weakened, led by the South Korean won and the Turkish lira.

Fears of an escalation in the Middle East sent oil prices above $90 a barrel for the first time since October. Israel was preparing for a potential retaliation by Tehran after Monday’s strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria. Sentiment was further soured by Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, who said Thursday that rate cuts may not be needed this year if progress on inflation stalls.

“The market now knows that some kind of retaliation from Iran will likely come but it doesn’t know when and where and what,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at SEB Research. “That creates a great discomfort and nervousness.”

The shekel appreciated 0.5% against the dollar after the US said it welcomes the steps announced by the Israeli government as requested by President Joe Biden to ease the flow of aid into Gaza. Turkish lender Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS jumped 6% after a Bloomberg report that First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is studying potential acquisition targets in Turkey including the lender.

WuXi Biologics and other China biotech stocks fell in Hong Kong amid concerns that the impact of the US’s Biosecure Act could become more widespread.

Story continues

Zimbabwe will announce its new currency policy later Friday, amid expectations that the troubled nation may switch to the gold standard.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.