U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,527.37
    -49.73 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.21
    -116.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.19
    -344.13 (-2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,157.44
    -48.90 (-2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.01
    +0.51 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    +19.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3820
    -0.0660 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3235
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8280
    -0.3810 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,028.30
    -1,592.01 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,397.31
    -44.45 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.32
    -6.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     

Iran says European sides can also propose own drafts in nuclear talks

·1 min read

VIENNA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The top Iranian negotiator said on Friday European sides can propose their own drafts for discussion, state media reported, after European officials expressed dismay over Iran's demands at talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"There is no problem if the Europeans also provide drafts, and they can be discussed, but they must be based on principles approved by both sides," Ali Bagheri Kani, a deputy foreign minister, said according to the state broadcaster IRIB, before leaving Vienna.

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal teetered on the brink of crisis on Friday as they broke off until next week. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • What the jobs report, falling oil prices mean for Biden’s presidency

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman relates how the November jobs report and decreasing oil prices influence the perception of the Biden administration's performance.

  • Trump-allied lawyers ordered to pay $175,000 in sanctions for abusing system

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump were ordered Thursday to pay Detroit and Michigan a total of $175,000 in sanctions for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results

  • Trump social media SPAC pops on $1 billion funding aim

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's social media firm, soared as much as 20% on Thursday amid a report of efforts to raise $1 billion.

  • Big Tech Sinks Stocks as Traders Rush Into Havens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended their weekly slide as traders weighed a mixed jobs report against prospects for stimulus unwinding by the Federal Reserve. The dollar and Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesThe Nasdaq 100 sank about 2.5%, with A

  • November jobs report: Payrolls grew by 210,000, unemployment rate falls to 4.2%

    The U.S. economy added back fewer jobs than expected in November, while the unemployment rate fell further than anticipated.

  • SEC’s Gensler Doubles Down on Concerns About Spot Bitcoin ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler zeroed in on his concerns about exchange-traded funds that directly hold Bitcoin, the latest snub to hopes that the long-desired product would gain clearance by U.S. regulators. Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Fo

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Didi’s Dramatic Delisting Rings Alarm Bells for Alibaba and Others

    FTC sues to block Nvidia’s $40 billion deal for Arm, lawmakers approve stopgap government funding, Google delays required return to office, and other news to start your day.

  • Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on the jobs report: ‘We still have work to do’ in certain sectors

    U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the November jobs report and the state of the labor market.

  • Nicola Sturgeon warned her opposition to North Sea oil risks thousands of jobs

    One of the North Sea oil industry's most respected figures has warned Nicola Sturgeon's government against scaring off investment and jobs after one of her ministers said it was "great that the Cambo project looks like it's on the skids".

  • PNM, Avangrid offer assurances that jobs created from merger will be with newly-created utility

    “There are headcount reports that we will file with the Public Regulation Commission, so they can make sure that we create those jobs,” PNM CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said. “And we've also committed to keep the existing headcount.”

  • ‘One month doesn’t make a trend’ but jobs report ‘still does fall short’: St. Louis Fed executive

    Vice President and Director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Bill Rodgers weighs in on the November jobs report alongside the Yahoo Finance Live show hosts.

  • American Soy Farmers Get Boost from Post-Trade War Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- American soybean farmers who were hurt three years ago by then-President Trump’s trade war with China, which is the world’s biggest buyer, are finally reaping the benefits.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesOverseas shipments of soybeans and s

  • China is getting worried about Africa’s indebtedness to it

    The recently concluded ministerial level FOCAC meetings held in Dakar, Senegal saw the first decrease in China’s financing pledge to Africa - slashed down to $40 billion from $60 billion.

  • Food Delivery, Ride Apps to Pay Billions More in EU Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- As many as 4.1 million people working through food delivery and ride-hailing apps could be reclassified as employees under a forthcoming European Union plan meant to improve gig workers’ labor rights.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesThe draf

  • U.S. Added Just 210,000 Jobs in November

    Slower hiring is clouding a recovery that also faces new Covid uncertainties. The share of people either working or looking for work rose, suggesting that wage increases are starting to draw workers off the sidelines.

  • 1 Number Shows Why 2022's Social Security Raise Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be

    In 2022, retirees will receive more money in each Social Security check. While this may seem like a generous income bump, there's one other number older Americans need to know that shows why this raise really isn't good news at all -- and is actually likely to leave them falling further behind financially. For retirees who are excited about their Social Security raises, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows why this COLA is actually not very generous at all.

  • France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

    France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran. The UAE is buying 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes in a deal the French Defense Ministry said is worth 16 billion euros ($18 billion) and represents the largest-ever French weapons contract for export. It also announced a deal with the UAE to sell 12 Airbus-built combat helicopters.

  • Biden outlines new COVID strategy as Omicron variant hits U.S.

    President Biden has unveiled a new strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are designed to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which has now been confirmed in the U.S. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN's Lana Zak to analyze the president's plan.

  • November’s 210,000 new jobs marks worst headline number of 2021—but there are bright spots

    The U.S. gains a paltry 210,000 new jobs in November even though businesses took more aggressive hiring steps, marking a disappointing increase.