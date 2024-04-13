Iran Seizes Israel-Linked Container Ship Near Hormuz Strait

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an Israel-linked container ship near the Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman on Saturday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Special forces boarded the MSC Aries from a helicopter and directed it toward Iranian territorial waters, the Islamic Republic News Agency said, without giving a reason for the seizure.

The move comes as Israel braces for a response to the suspected Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria on April 1. Potential scenarios included an unprecedented drone and missile strike on Israeli territory, Bloomberg reported. Tehran signaled to Western countries that it would retaliate for the strike on its embassy in Syria in a “calibrated” manner to avoid an all-out regional conflict, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The MSC Aries’ beneficial owner is Zodiac Maritime Ltd., part of Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The UK’s Joint Maritime Information Center said the ship was likely targeted due to its perceived Israeli affiliation.

A representative for Zodiac directed queries about the vessel to operator MSC. A spokesman for MSC confirmed the seizure and said the ship was boarded by Iranian forces at around 6:43 a.m. United Arab Emirates time while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. MSC is working to ensure the wellbeing of the 25 crew and the safe return of the vessel, he added.

Indian officials said 17 Indian nationals are aboard the vessel and the government is in touch with Iran via diplomatic channels in a bid to secure their release.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the seizure a “pirate operation in violation of international law,” in a post on X.

The MSC Aries last called at the UAE’s Khalifa Port and was sailing east toward the Strait of Hormuz as of Friday evening local time. Security and intelligence firm Ambrey Analytics said it received information of a “boarding” around 50 nautical miles northeast of the UAE’s Fujairah.

Zodiac’s ships have been repeatedly targeted in the same area in recent years in attacks that the US and Israel have blamed on Iran. Tehran previously denied involvement. Most recently, an airborne object hit the Campo Square oil tanker in the Arabian Sea in Feb. 2023.

Shipping Disruption

The seizure widened concerns around commercial shipping in the Middle East since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in Gaza that’s backed by Tehran, on Oct. 7. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Risks have so far been focused in the Red Sea, where Iran’s Yemeni allies the Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea that they say are linked to Israel or its allies.

Saturday’s seizure brought attention back to the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for energy shipments through which around a fifth of the world’s daily oil supply passes.

The head of the IRGC’s naval forces, Alireza Tangsiri, said on Tuesday that Iran has the option of blocking the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions with Israel but has chosen not to.

“An already bad situation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has just got worse and could put ocean freight container imports and oil exports in the Middle East at risk,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst at Oslo-based shipping-analytics company Xeneta.

“If ships are impacted from sailing into the Arabian Gulf then the disruption would be considerable.”

