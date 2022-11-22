U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.00
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,792.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,603.00
    +15.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.60
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    +0.28 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    +9.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.33 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0280
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.48
    -0.64 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1859
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3300
    -0.7660 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,742.40
    -364.69 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    361.71
    -10.64 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.12
    +57.27 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Iran situation 'critical' with more than 300 killed -UN rights chief

·1 min read

GENEVA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was "critical", describing a hardening of the authorities' response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months.

"We urge your authorities to address the people's demands for equality, dignity and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests," said a spokesperson for U.N human rights chief Volker Turk at a Geneva press briefing.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed "inappropriate". (Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray)

