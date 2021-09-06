U.S. markets closed

Iran - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm

Iran’s MNOs widen reach of 5G services

Sydney, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Iran-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
To address this, the government introduced a device registration scheme, and bolstered the capacity for domestically manufactured mobile phones.

Operators have invested in broadening the reach of their LTE networks, which has increased network capacity and improved the quality of mobile broadband services. The country is also looking to 5G, with services having been launched by MCI and MTN Irancell in early 2021. The sector is still hamstrung by the paucity of spectrum, though the government is addressing this with plans to auction spectrum in the 3.5GHz band for 5G use.


Iran is keen to grow its Iran’s digital economy and the National Internet Network (NIN) is pivotal to Iran’s fixed broadband infrastructure plans and overall Smart City progress.


From a broad perspective, Iran offers significant opportunities for growth in the telecoms sector. The country has one of the largest populations in the Middle East, and there is a high proportion of youthful, tech savvy users having considerable demand for both fixed and mobile telecom services.


BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.


Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.


On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops.


In addition, the report covers the responses of the telecom operators, as well as government agencies and regulators, as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.


This BuddeComm report explores Iran’s telecoms sector in further detail along with analyses of the market, key industry statistics, and information on the key developments and major players.



Recent developments:

  • MTN Group confirms plan to exit Iran;

  • Regulator awards spectrum in the 2.3GHz band to MCI and MTN Irancell;

  • Legislation is passed transferring TCI’s fixed network assets to the government;

  • Network operators begin offering national roaming to improve services in rural areas;

  • TCI allowing infrastructure sharing of its fibre network with competitors;

  • Iran implements its 6th Development Plan through to end-2021;

  • Report update includes telcos’ operating data to Q2 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:


Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Mobile Communications Iran (MCI), MTN Irancell, Tamin Telecom (Rightel).


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Iran-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


