Iran Says Israeli Threats May Spark Shift in Nuclear Policy

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it may review its nuclear policies if Israel threatens to attack the country’s atomic sites, and vowed to respond in kind to any such strike by the Jewish state.

While the comments from a senior Iranian military official didn’t specify what the change would be, Tehran’s long said its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

“It’s possible and conceivable to revise the nuclear doctrine and policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and deviate from the considerations of previous declarations” if Israel uses the threat of an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities to pressure Tehran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Ahmad Haghtalab said, in comments reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Tehran is bracing for a potential Israeli response to its weekend missile and drone strike, which was in turn a retaliation for a strike on its diplomatic compound in Syria. An attack on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program would be one of the most aggressive potential scenarios.

The US is urging Israel to show restraint after it successfully intercepted most of the Iranian assault, fearing the tit-for-tat operations between the long-time enemies could escalate into a full-blown war.

Haghtalab threatened to retaliate in kind if Israel targets the Islamic Republic’s atomic facilities.

“The nuclear centers of the Zionist enemy have been identified and the necessary intelligence about all targets is at our disposal,” he said.

Israel has a nuclear-research center near the desert town of Dimona. The country is widely believed to have nuclear weapons but has neither confirmed nor denied this.

