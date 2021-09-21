U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

Iran wants resumption of nuclear talks that leads to lifting U.S. sanctions -Raisi

·1 min read

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran wants a resumption of nuclear talks with world powers to lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday in a pre-recorded address.

Hardline cleric Raisi, who is under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, said the U.S. sanctions, imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, "were crimes against humanity during the coronavirus pandemic".

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear pact stopped two days after Raisi was elected as Iran's president in June. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)

