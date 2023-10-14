Advertisement
Iran warns of 'far-reaching consequences' if Israel not stopped

Reuters
·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran warned on Saturday that if Israel's "war crimes and genocide" are not halted immediately, "the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences," Tehran's mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.

"If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences — the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end," the post read. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Paul Grant)

