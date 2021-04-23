U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Iranian authorities prohibiting Baha’is from a dignified burial

Baha'i National Center
·3 min read

Washington D.C., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing Iran’s decades-long campaign of persecution of its Baha’i community from cradle to grave, the Iranian authorities have now banned the Baha’is of Tehran from burying their loved ones in a space previously allocated to them in Tehran’s Khavaran cemetery. The destruction and desecration of Baha’i cemeteries in Iran is part of the government’s longstanding policy of the persecution of the Baha’is in Iran.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government began to desecrate, and in some cases demolish, Baha’i cemeteries in Tehran and all around the country.

In 1981, the central Baha’i cemetery in Tehran was confiscated, and more than 15,000 graves were demolished. Later a parcel of land in this cemetery was assigned to the Baha’is in a portion of the cemetery colloquially known as “place of the damned”. However, the government refused to sell the property to the Baha’is and has since substantially increased the price of each burial plot.

The cemetery land assigned to the Baha’is should be sufficient for several decades. However, agents from the Security Office of the Behesht-e Zahra Organization, which manages Khavaran, have banned the community from using these plots. The Security Officer reportedly issued threats against Baha’is who were attempting to use the allocated land.

The Baha’is are now being forced to choose between impossible options. One is to use the narrow gaps between existing graves to bury their loved ones, while another is to use a mass burial site authorities claim to have recently emptied. This site is known to be the burial place of thousands of political prisoners killed in early years of the Islamic revolution, as well as at least 50 Baha'is as part of the government's campaign to systematically persecute Iranian Baha'is for their religious beliefs.

“Prohibiting individuals from burying their loved ones in a befitting manner, when they are already in grief, is beyond inhumane,” said Diane Ala’i, Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Nations in Geneva. “The Baha’is respect the resting places of all and, given that over many decades the Baha’i community has faced the desecration of its own cemeteries, they do not want anyone to experience the same pain by burying their dead where others recently lay.”

“A dignified burial according to one's own religious laws is among the most basic human rights,” Ala’i added. “The Iranian authorities must respect this and stop hindering the Baha’is from exercising this right.”

Background info:

  • Baha’is are Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority and have been systematically persecuted for 42 years, extensively reported by the United Nations. More than 200 Baha’is were executed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and since the 1980s they have been denied higher education and livelihoods, vilified in the media, and even their cemeteries have been desecrated.

  • In early 2009, a group of unidentified individuals using bulldozers demolished an area of the cemetery known as the "graveyard of the infidels", the area where many of the people executed in the early years of the Revolution were buried.

CONTACT: James Samimi Farr U.S. Baha'i Office of Public Affairs 202-833-8990 jsamimifarr@usbnc.org


    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her lobbying for Wirecard during a 2019 visit to China, testifying before a parliamentary committee Friday that the payments company received no special treatment and that it was in Germany's interest to promote its businesses. Merkel said Wirecard's aim of entering the Chinese market overlapped with the best interests of the German economy as a whole.

    President Joe Biden wants to put "real money" toward helping laid-off workers get new jobs in growth industries like green energy and healthcare as part of his $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure package, a top economic adviser said. Biden is attempting a delicate balancing act as he calls for a reshaping of the nation's energy industry by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and coal-powered electric plants to meet aggressive climate emission goals. Those industries offer high-paying, union jobs that Biden promised to replace while courting the blue-collar vote on the campaign trail.

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday that he's ending his three-week hunger strike, one day after his doctors pleaded for him to do so to preserve his life.Why it matters: Navalny's treatment in prison has drawn international condemnation. The U.S. and its Western allies had warned that Navalny's death in the custody of Russian authorities would have serious consequences.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Navalny began his hunger strike on March 31 to protest prison authorities denying him medical treatment for pain and numbness in his back and leg.Medical experts warned last week that Navalny faced possible kidney failure, and that he would die in "a matter of days." Authorities then said he had been transferred to a hospital in another penal colony, though Navalny's lawyers claimed civilian doctors were still not being allowed to see him.Navalny said in an Instagram post Friday that he had finally been evaluated by doctors whom he fully trusts, and that their words led him to believe he could end his hunger strike.The big picture: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating his parole while recovering in Germany from an attempted poisoning with the chemical nerve agent Novichok — which U.S. intelligence says was carried out by Russian security services.Navalny's supporters organized mass protests across Russia on Wednesday to coincide with President Vladimir Putin's annual "state of the nation" address.Navalny on Friday thanked his supporters — at least 1,800 of whom were detained during protests — and wrote that he does "not want anyone to experience physical suffering because of me."Go deeper: Russia announces end to massive troop buildup near UkraineLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Russian troops began pulling back to their permanent bases Friday after a massive buildup that has caused Ukrainian and Western concerns. On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the sweeping maneuvers in Crimea and wide swaths of western Russia over, and ordered the military to bring the troops that took part in them back to their permanent bases by May 1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement.

    "You gave your life for Chad," says France's President Macron at Idriss Déby's state funeral.

    Accepting an Independent Spirit Award, Mulligan thanked the late star for "everything she gave us".

    Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and GOP Rep. John Katko are teaming up on a bill to address historically high numbers of migrants crossing the southern border into the U.S.

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

    Nigeria's government backs Isa Pantami, who has previously expressed support for jihadi groups.

  • UN Security Council expresses "deep concern" over sexual violence allegations in Tigray

    The UN Security Council voiced its "deep concern" Thursday over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, noting reports of sexual violence against women and girls, per a press release. Why it matters: This is the first time the UNSC has made a public statement regarding the conflict in the Tigray, though the council previously received five briefings on the topic, Reuters reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The conflict concerns Ethiopia's federal government and leaders in the northern Tigray region, and is part of a broader power struggle in the country, writes Axios' Dave Lawler.The conflict has stretched for several months and the Ethiopian government has received help from troops from neighboring Eritrea. Eritrean forces have been accused of mass killings and crop destruction, according to Human Rights Watch. The state of play: U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock last week briefed the council on the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, warning of acute food insecurity and reported gang rapes of women and girls, some as young as 8, per Reuters. What they're saying: "The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice," reads the statement.Go Deeper: Ethiopia says Eritrean forces have begun withdrawing from TigrayLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Allfunds Surges After $2.3 Billion IPO Boosts Amsterdam’s Clout

    (Bloomberg) -- Allfunds Group Plc shares soared after the mutual-fund distributor’s 1.88 billion-euro ($2.3 billion) initial public offering in Amsterdam, bolstering the Dutch capital in its race with London to become Europe’s top listing venue.The shares climbed 8.7% to 12.50 euros at 9:03 a.m. in Amsterdam from the IPO price of 11.50 euros. The deal values Allfunds at 7.2 billion euros, according to a statement Friday.Shareholders, including private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, BNP Paribas SA and Credit Suisse Group AG, offloaded a combined 26% stake in the company. If there is enough demand, the sellers can increase the deal size to as much as 2.16 billion euros. Allfunds didnot raise any money in the offering. The IPO price was close to the top end of the initial range at which the shares were marketed.Allfunds casts itself as a one-stop shop for the distribution of fund products, sitting between banks and asset managers. The company says it had more than 1.2 trillion euros of assets under administration as of the end of 2020 and a 12% annual growth rate in revenue since 2016.The decision to list in Amsterdam is a sign of the city’s increased clout, having surpassed London as Europe’s main share-trading center in January in the wake of Brexit. Allfunds has signaled that it was attracted to the Dutch capital because of its growing appeal as a listings hub for international businesses with a technology focus.Amsterdam has now hosted two of Europe’s top three biggest IPOs this year, with Allfunds joining Polish parcel-locked provider InPost SA after its debut in late January. Proceeds from initial share sales on Dutch stock exchange now tally about $8 billion this year, the highest amount on record for this period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Blow to MadridThe choice of venue also means Madrid missed out on what could have been its biggest IPO since wireless tower operator Cellnex Telecom SA in 2015. Allfunds would also easily be big enough to earn a slot in the IBEX-35 benchmark index, if the owners had opted to list on the Spanish bourse.Allfunds was created by Banco Santander SA in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, with most of its top management being Spanish, including Chief Executive Officer Juan Alcaraz. Hellman & Friedman, which has owned the company since 2017, expanded the business through a series of acquisitions, including a purchase of Credit Suisse’s InvestLab platform.A total of 850 million euros of the offering was taken up by cornerstone investors, including BlackRock Inc., Jupiter Fund Management Plc, Mawer Investment Management Ltd., Janus Henderson Investors and Lazard Asset Management.BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators on Allfunds’ offering. Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, CaixaBank SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Bank N.V., Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Banco Santander SA are joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Co. is the company’s IPO adviser.(Updates with more details on company, offering and IPO market from the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    It claims Liberty owes debts from the acquisition of Tata's speciality steels business, a report says.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Drop Below 3% for First Time Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell for a third straight week, creeping closer to the record low reached early this year.The average for a 30-year loan was 2.97%, down from 3.04% last week and the lowest since late February, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday.The recent slide in rates gives Americans another shot at borrowing costs near the lowest on record, for home purchases or refinancing current loans. The 30-year average tumbled last year, fueling the housing boom that has bolstered the pandemic economy. The record low of 2.65% came in early January.Rates climbed since then, along with optimism for a recovery. Now they’re trending down again, tracking a decline in 10-year Treasury yields, despite upbeat economic reports and accelerating vaccine rollouts.The break may be short-lived.“The longer-term trend for mortgage rates remains to the upside,” Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow Group Inc., said in a statement before Freddie Mac’s data were released. “Barring a significant economic or pandemic-related setback, it’s unlikely that this downward movement in rates will continue for an extended period.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMP Plans Private Markets Spin-Off After Ares Talks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. is splitting off its private markets business after Australia’s oldest wealth management firm ended talks about a possible sale to Ares Management Corp.The months-long discussions with Los Angeles-based Ares have now concluded, AMP said in a statement Friday. Instead, the demerged entity of AMP Capital’s infrastructure and real estate units will be listed on the Australian stock exchange. As part of the separation, Boe Pahari, who was demoted last year from his position atop the investment management unit after a sexual harassment scandal, will leave the business.The decision provides some clarity for investors after a tumultuous period for the firm left its shares trading near an all-time low. AMP Ltd., to be run by Alexis George from the third quarter of 2021, will retain a stake of up to 20% in the spun-off firm, that will continue to be led by David Atkin amid an international search for a new chief executive officer.“It’s a real chance to really start fresh,” Jessica Amir, a market analyst at Bell Direct, said by phone. “The funds management industry is completely different to financial advice. Two separate businesses, two separate futures, so it’s a real fork in the road and a real opportunity for change.”AMP shares all but erased an early 8% gain in Sydney trading Friday to close less than 1% higher. The stock has tumbled 27% this year.Ares earlier this year scrapped a A$6.4 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover offer for the entire company as the wealth unit continued to struggle and instead had offered to pay A$1.35 billion for a 60% stake in the private markets business.The spin off is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022. Having concluded the review of AMP’s portfolio, the board will start a share buy-back of up to A$200 million.“We have had substantial and constructive discussions with Ares regarding a sale, however, we have not been able to reach an agreement that would deliver appropriate value for our shareholders,” AMP Chair Debra Hazelton said in the statement. “The board has therefore concluded a demerger provides investors with the strongest value outcome, creating two more focused entities, with the agility to pursue new growth opportunities in their respective markets.”Simple StructureThe private markets unit will put in place a new management equity plan in an attempt to attract and retain a high quality investment team, according to the statement. The demerger will simplify its structure and allow it to establish a new brand, the statement said.To be sure, there’s “a great deal of uncertainty” around AMP Capital given clients continue to pull cash, while the wealth management unit is facing profitably issues, UBS Group AG analysts led by Andrew Adams wrote in a note to clients. Shareholders will also have to pay the separation costs, pay down debt and likely another major cost cutting program, he wrote.“Further capital management, which was a big part of the positive AMP thesis, now looks unlikely,” according to the note. The spin-off is “a less than ideal outcome.”(Updates with closing shares in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk on Friday.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    What seems apparent from stock-market performance is backed up flows data—investors are getting out of India in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases there.