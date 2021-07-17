U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.73 (-2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,736.55
    -243.36 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran's new administration

·1 min read

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Saturday that the nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna must await Iran's new administration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi to begin.

"We're in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration".

A diplomatic source had said on Wednesday that Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Raisi's administration has begun.

Abbas Araqchi, also said on Twitter, that the United States and Britain need to stop linking the exchange of prisoners with the nuclear deal.

"TEN PRISONERS on all sides may be released TOMORROW if US&UK fulfill their part of deal," he added. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

Recommended Stories

  • Freedom or folly? UK's end to mandatory masks sows confusion

    The face mask — a highly charged source of debate, confusion and anger around the world during the coronavirus pandemic — is now dividing people as the crisis eases. Britain is bracing for acrimony on Monday, when the government lifts a legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways. “I’m glad,” said London café owner Hatice Kucuk.

  • Court: Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock on students with disabilities

    A Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock devices to enforce corrective behavior in students with intellectual disabilities, a federal court ruled this month.Why it matters: Critics including the United Nations have described the controversial practice as "torture." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Judge Rotenberg Educational Center treats patients with a range of disabilities and uses the devices to correct self-harming or aggressive beha

  • GB News drafts in Nigel Farage to halt ratings freefall

    Nigel Farage has been drafted in to help save GB News, as the new channel attempts to reverse plummeting ratings. The former Brexit Party leader will host an hour-long primetime show from Monday to Thursday at 7pm, starting next week. Other shows will be trimmed back in duration so he will not replace any current presenters. "I will not be taking the knee on this show," Mr Farage tweeted. His arrival on a permanent basis at the station comes days after the broadcaster’s director of programming r

  • Milley feared Trump would provoke Iran, warning: "You're gonna have a f-----g war"

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared President Trump might provoke war with Iran as he tried to cling to power, Susan Glasser writes in The New Yorker.Flashback: Iran was repeatedly raised in White House meetings with Trump in the months after the election, and Milley repeatedly argued against a strike, Glasser reports:Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMilley ... was worried that Trump might set in motio

  • From Burger King to Panda Express, here's who's riding the plant-based bandwagon

    With food companies riding a wave of health conscious alternatives, Panda Express is the latest to take aim at the meatless demographic.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $32,000 Levels Will Bring sub-$30,000 into Play

    It’s another bearish day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors this morning. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $32,500 or face the prospect of a return to sub-$30,000…

  • Israelis plan military buildup to counter 'Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon'

    Iran’s burgeoning nuclear weapons threat is spurring Israeli leaders to counter with their own military expansion, according to the Jewish state’s top defense official.

  • Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested

    A year later, Iraqi police arrested the shooter in the killing of a prominent public commentator whose slaying sent shockwaves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq's prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice. Hisham al-Hashimi was gunned down last July outside his home in Baghdad in a drive-by shooting that involved two attackers on a motorcycle.

  • 15 Slow-Cooker Dinners You'll Want to Make All Summer

    Featuring fresh summer veggies like corn, zucchini and tomatoes, these dinners will bring a little brightness to your summer nights. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Shrimp Posole Tacos and Slow-Cooker Ratatouille & Goat Cheese Toasts are dependably delicious. In these slow-cooker shrimp tacos, the hominy, cumin, oregano and shrimp render classic posole flavors that are amplified by the addition of typical posole toppings: cabbage, radishes, cilantro and lime.

  • Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.” Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Biden signaled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

  • UPDATE - Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Brantford

    Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement in Brantford with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Will Bouma, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford–Brant on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Janis Monture, Executive Director of the Woodland Cultural Centre.

  • Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

    It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule. Afghanistan proved to be a lesson in the limits of America's military power.

  • Gunman captured in standoff that killed 1 officer, wounded 4 in small West Texas city

    Authorities used robots to enter the home.

  • Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

    President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. Many of the recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” have now been in the U.S. for a decade or longer.

  • Federal marijuana reform plan is a 'new beginning': Canopy Growth CEO

    Canopy Growth CEO David Klein says the push by Senate Democrats to end the federal ban on marijuana is a new beginning.

  • You Should Check Your Social Security Balance Regularly — Here’s Why

    Social Security is the main source of income for a majority of the elderly in the U.S. According to data from the Social Security Administration, nearly 9 out of 10 people age 65 and older receive...

  • Iran Plans First Oil Export From Gulf of Oman Port Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to ship a cargo of oil from a port in the Gulf of Oman next week, its first crude export from outside the Persian Gulf and beyond the Strait of Hormuz. “The first vessel has arrived in the Jask region and we expect operations to load heavy crude to start Monday noon,” Vahid Maleki, director of the Jask Oil Terminal, told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.He didn’t elaborate on the size of the cargo or its destination.The port, which receives oil through the 1,0

  • Mike Pence refused to get in car amid 6 January riots fearing Secret Service ‘conspiracy’, reports claim

    ‘The he wanted was the people attacking the Capitol to see his 20-car motorcade fleeing’

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says regulators to meet Monday to discuss stablecoins

    (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that she will meet with regulators next week to discuss "interagency work" on stablecoins, a rapidly growing class of digital currencies that is facing growing scrutiny from policymakers. The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets will meet on Monday with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to go over the benefits and risks of stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrencies that are pegged to more traditional assets, including fiat currencies such as the dollar. "In light of the rapid growth in digital assets, it is important for the agencies to collaborate on the regulation of this sector and the development of any recommendations for new authorities,” Yellen said in a statement, noting it was important for regulators to assess the potential benefits of stablecoins while also "mitigating risks they could pose to users, markets, or the financial system."

  • How the Federal Reserve can really help America

    The Fed’s boosting of the economy by keeping interest rates low disproportionately helps rich people and thereby actually disadvantages those in need. As such, the Fed needs a wake up call, or maybe a reset is a better way to put it.